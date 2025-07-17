Ready, Set, Thrive: Community Health & Education Fair

Book this ticket for general admission to the health fair.
We ask that all donations not be food-related unless they are non-perishables for health purposes, nor objects that may be harmful to kids.
We are able to issue a charitable donation receipt for the stated value of your donations. Please send an email to [email protected].
All vendors must provide their own setup. One table and two chairs will be provided.
Please note you will only have 1 table if additional space is needed contact [email protected]
Must have a food permit.
Please note you will only have 1 table. If additional space is needed, contact
Listed on all digital platforms, & print merch as "Presenting Sponsor"
Logo on all banners including the main Backdrop
Purchase of BackPacks
Vendor table & acknowledgment throughout the event.
Listed on all marketing channels as "Gold Sponsor"
Banner at DJ booth & Swag Bag Table
Listed on all marketing channels as "Community Sponsor"
Donations go toward event giveaways.
Your logo will be listed on the Giveaway booth and included in the giveaway bag insert.
$
