RedTails Digital Engineering Alliance TechFORCE

🔧 Instructor - William Wells





🔧 Program Overview

This pathway builds on the proven success of RedTails TechFORCE, expanding into cutting-edge AI domains while maintaining its mission of inclusive, community-driven workforce development.





Component Description

Duration: 18-week hybrid bootcamp (self-paced, online + hands-on labs)





Weekly Sessions: Mondays @ 6:00 PM CST to 7:00 PM CST





Certifications Offered: - AI Fundamentals (Microsoft or IBM) - Machine Learning with Python - Generative AI Applications - IC3 GS6 Digital Literacy - AI Ethics & Responsible Innovation





Entrepreneurship Track: Business model development, pitch training, and digital product launch strategies





Tools & Platforms: Python, TensorFlow, OpenAI APIs, Canva, ChatGPT, GitHub





Incentives: Small Business Virtual Real Estate for Small Business Online, mentorship, job placement support, startup incubation access





Eligibility: Open to all learners—no diploma required





🌟 Why This Pathway Matters





1. Democratizing Access to AI Careers

• Removes barriers for underserved communities to enter high-growth tech sectors.

• No prior degree required—just curiosity and commitment.





2. Industry-Relevant Skills

• Learners gain hands-on experience with real-world AI tools and frameworks.

• Certifications align with employer demands in data science, automation, and digital innovation.





3. Entrepreneurship as Empowerment

• Participants learn to build AI-driven solutions for local challenges.

• Encourages ownership, creativity, and economic mobility through tech entrepreneurship.





4. Workforce Readiness

• Combines technical training with soft skills, digital literacy, and career coaching.

• Graduates are prepared for roles like AI analyst, ML technician, prompt engineer, or startup founder.

5. Community Impact

• Strengthens local ecosystems by cultivating homegrown talent.

• Supports aSTEAM Village’s mission to uplift through STEM, education, and innovation.