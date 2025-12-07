RedTails Digital Engineering Alliance TechFORCE

Ofrecido por
Acerca de las afiliaciones
Sin expiración
Comience su camino hacia una carrera gratificante en tecnología y oficios calificados con una entrevista introductoria gratuita. Esta sesión está diseñada para ayudarlo a explorar el programa de ingeniería digital TechFORCE de RedTails, comprender las trayectorias profesionales disponibles y determinar la mejor opción para sus objetivos.
Lo que se incluye:
Duración: 20-30 minutos
Costo: GRATIS
Formato: Virtual
Sin expiración
🔧 Instructor - William Wells
($600 dollars off) HUD, SNAP, Out-of-Work, Closed Business Coupon Code: LetMeRise100$
🔧 Program Overview
This pathway builds on the proven success of RedTails TechFORCE, expanding into cutting-edge AI domains while maintaining its mission of inclusive, community-driven workforce development.
Component Description
Duration: 18-week hybrid bootcamp (self-paced, online + hands-on labs)
Weekly Sessions: Mondays @ 6:00 PM CST to 7:00 PM CST
Certifications Offered: - AI Fundamentals (Microsoft or IBM) - Machine Learning with Python - Generative AI Applications - IC3 GS6 Digital Literacy - AI Ethics & Responsible Innovation
Entrepreneurship Track: Business model development, pitch training, and digital product launch strategies
Tools & Platforms: Python, TensorFlow, OpenAI APIs, Canva, ChatGPT, GitHub
Incentives: Small Business Virtual Real Estate for Small Business Online, mentorship, job placement support, startup incubation access
Eligibility: Open to all learners—no diploma required
🌟 Why This Pathway Matters
1. Democratizing Access to AI Careers
• Removes barriers for underserved communities to enter high-growth tech sectors.
• No prior degree required—just curiosity and commitment.
2. Industry-Relevant Skills
• Learners gain hands-on experience with real-world AI tools and frameworks.
• Certifications align with employer demands in data science, automation, and digital innovation.
3. Entrepreneurship as Empowerment
• Participants learn to build AI-driven solutions for local challenges.
• Encourages ownership, creativity, and economic mobility through tech entrepreneurship.
4. Workforce Readiness
• Combines technical training with soft skills, digital literacy, and career coaching.
• Graduates are prepared for roles like AI analyst, ML technician, prompt engineer, or startup founder.
5. Community Impact
• Strengthens local ecosystems by cultivating homegrown talent.
• Supports aSTEAM Village’s mission to uplift through STEM, education, and innovation.
Sin expiración
Empodérate para aprender a tu propio ritmo con el Programa Self-Paced de TechFORCE. Esta opción flexible te brinda acceso completo a 10 cursos de certificación premium de CompTIA y Cisco Networking Academy, diseñados para prepararte para carreras con alta demanda en IT, redes y ciberseguridad.
Lo que se incluye:
Ideal Para:
Resultado:
Obtenga credenciales reconocidas a nivel mundial y habilidades prácticas para prosperar en la economía digital y en los proyectos de infraestructura inteligente.
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!