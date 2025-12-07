RedTails Digital Engineering Alliance TechFORCE

aSTEAM Village, Inc

Entrevista de inscripción en ingeniería digital RedTails TechFORCE
Gratuito

Sin expiración

Comience su camino hacia una carrera gratificante en tecnología y oficios calificados con una entrevista introductoria gratuita. Esta sesión está diseñada para ayudarlo a explorar el programa de ingeniería digital TechFORCE de RedTails, comprender las trayectorias profesionales disponibles y determinar la mejor opción para sus objetivos.

Lo que se incluye:

  • Consulta personalizada: Reúnase con un asesor del programa para discutir sus intereses, habilidades y objetivos profesionales.
  • Descripción del programa: Aprenda sobre certificaciones, opciones de capacitación y oportunidades de colocación laboral.
  • Orientación de elegibilidad: Obtenga información sobre becas, asistencia financiera y requisitos de inscripción.
  • Próximos pasos: Reciba una hoja de ruta personalizada para su educación y trayectoria profesional.

Duración: 20-30 minutos
Costo: GRATIS
Formato: Virtual

AI & Digital Entrepreneurship Pathway
$750

Sin expiración

🔧 Instructor - William Wells


($600 dollars off) HUD, SNAP, Out-of-Work, Closed Business Coupon Code: LetMeRise100$


🔧 Program Overview

This pathway builds on the proven success of RedTails TechFORCE, expanding into cutting-edge AI domains while maintaining its mission of inclusive, community-driven workforce development.


Component  Description

Duration:  18-week hybrid bootcamp (self-paced, online + hands-on labs)


Weekly Sessions:  Mondays @ 6:00 PM CST to 7:00 PM CST


Certifications Offered:  - AI Fundamentals (Microsoft or IBM) - Machine Learning with Python - Generative AI       Applications - IC3 GS6 Digital Literacy - AI Ethics & Responsible Innovation


Entrepreneurship Track:  Business model development, pitch training, and digital product launch strategies


Tools & Platforms:  Python, TensorFlow, OpenAI APIs, Canva, ChatGPT, GitHub


Incentives:    Small Business Virtual Real Estate for Small Business Online, mentorship, job placement   support, startup incubation access


Eligibility:    Open to all learners—no diploma required


🌟 Why This Pathway Matters


1. Democratizing Access to AI Careers

•  Removes barriers for underserved communities to enter high-growth tech sectors.

•  No prior degree required—just curiosity and commitment.


2. Industry-Relevant Skills

•  Learners gain hands-on experience with real-world AI tools and frameworks.

•  Certifications align with employer demands in data science, automation, and digital innovation.


3. Entrepreneurship as Empowerment

•  Participants learn to build AI-driven solutions for local challenges.

•  Encourages ownership, creativity, and economic mobility through tech entrepreneurship.


4. Workforce Readiness

•  Combines technical training with soft skills, digital literacy, and career coaching.

•  Graduates are prepared for roles like AI analyst, ML technician, prompt engineer, or startup founder.

5. Community Impact

•  Strengthens local ecosystems by cultivating homegrown talent.

•  Supports aSTEAM Village’s mission to uplift through STEM, education, and innovation.

Autodidacta, a tu propio ritmo con AI Study Buddy
$24.95

Sin expiración

Empodérate para aprender a tu propio ritmo con el Programa Self-Paced de TechFORCE. Esta opción flexible te brinda acceso completo a 10 cursos de certificación premium de CompTIA y Cisco Networking Academy, diseñados para prepararte para carreras con alta demanda en IT, redes y ciberseguridad.

Lo que se incluye:

  • 10 Cursos Reconocidos por la Industria, incluyendo:
    • Certificaciones CompTIA: A+, Network+, Security+, y más
    • Pistas de Cisco Networking Academy: Fundamentos de redes, módulos alineados con CCNA, IoT y fundamentos de automatización
  • Acceso en línea 24/7: Aprende en cualquier momento y en cualquier lugar
  • Estructura de autodidacta: Sin plazos, completa a tu propio ritmo
  • Preparación para la Certificación: Recursos exhaustivos y exámenes de práctica
  • Trayectorias Profesionales:
    • Especialista en Soporte de TI
    • Técnico de Redes
    • Analista de Ciberseguridad
    • Ingeniero de Redes Junior
    • Técnico de IoT en Campo

Ideal Para:

  • Aprendices independientes
  • Profesionales ocupados
  • Estudiantes que buscan opciones de certificación flexibles

Resultado:
Obtenga credenciales reconocidas a nivel mundial y habilidades prácticas para prosperar en la economía digital y en los proyectos de infraestructura inteligente.


