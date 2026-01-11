Reverendo Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Weekend y Día de Servicio

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Clasificar y Empacar por la Mañana; Entrega de Comida por la Tarde
Oferta Especial de Almuerzo Tradicional: Hoppin' John y Haitian Pickles para los Organizadores y Voluntarios de Ayuda Mutua
Comunión de Comida Después del Servicio Directamente Después del Servicio
Lectura del Discurso en Honor a Dr. Du Bois de MLK en Dr. Du Bois con Palabras de la Comunidad
Pintura y Trabajo de Cuidado en Macedonia
BRIDGE Solidarity Stewards preparándose para la fiesta de pintura toda la semana de martes a viernes
Escritura de Cartas; Videos en la Escultura de Du Bois o en Solidaridad; Mesas de Café en Solidaridad ( MLK y Voces Modernas sobre lo que necesitamos ahora para abordar ROMPER EL SILENCIO y VALOR MORAL; JUSTICIA, DISRUPCIÓN y EL PELIGRO DE ESPERAR; CAOS O COMUNIDAD y FUTURO COLECTIVO; ANÁLISIS RADICAL, LEGADO y LUCHA INACABADA; VISIÓN, IMAGINACIÓN y PROMESA DEMOCRÁTICA; Rincón Infantil con Naima a las 11
Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwiches; Cole Slaw; Drink, Fruit and Treat Donations of $10 welcome
Letter writing; Video reels at Du Bois Sculpture or at Solidarity; Cafe Table Discussions ( MLK & Modern Voices on what we need now to address BREAKING SILENCE & MORAL COURAGE; JUSTICE, DISRUPTION, & THE DANGER OF WAITING; CHAOS OR COMMUNITY & COLLECTIVE FUTURE; RADICAL ANALYSIS, LEGACY, & UNFINISHED STRUGGLE; VISION, IMAGINATION, & DEMOCRATIC PROMISE; Kids Corner at 3 PM with Naima
Painting and Care Work at Macedonia
3:45 PM on Monday, please join us with artists Sophia Brous and Gundega Laiviņa for an afternoon exploring LULLABY RITUALS - we will share and talk about the lullabies we were sung, and those we sing to our young ones. The gathering is part of a new performance called SONGS FOR THE DARK, that the artists hope to make with members of the BRIDGE community for a Festival at PS21 Chatham in late February. Food and refreshments provided.
Contributions to BRIDGE donate here or Text “Justice” to 1-844-3-UNITY-1.
Mail pledges to 17 Main St. Suite 5, Lee MA 01238. Memo: MLK Service
Contributions to Macedonia 81st Anniversary
Mail pledges to: Macedonia Baptist Church, PO Box 505 Great Barrington, MA 01230 Macedonia Cash App: $GBMacedoniaChurch
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