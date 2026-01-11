Reverendo Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Weekend y Día de Servicio

3:45 PM on Monday, please join us with artists Sophia Brous and Gundega Laiviņa for an afternoon exploring LULLABY RITUALS - we will share and talk about the lullabies we were sung, and those we sing to our young ones. The gathering is part of a new performance called SONGS FOR THE DARK, that the artists hope to make with members of the BRIDGE community for a Festival at PS21 Chatham in late February. Food and refreshments provided.