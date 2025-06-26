ES
Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro
RMHC New York Metro Wishbook
Feed a family for one day
$106
Feed a family of four for one day
A family's night stay
$324
Cover a family of four for one night's stay
Snacks and toys at the hospital
$34
Cover snacks and toys for a family of four on the RMHC Hospitality Cart
Arts & crafts kit
$32
Bring summer fun to a child at the Ronald McDonald House
Roundtrip visits to the doctor's office
$89
Fill our van's gas tank for a week's worth of visits to the doctor
NICU care package
$53
New baby and new mom deserve a little pick-me-up
Back to school supplies
$85
Give a child what they need to be successful this fall
House repairs and maintenance
$128
Help to cover the cost of our weekly repairs and supplies
Cancer care kit
$62
Support a pediatric cancer family with wellness items
Parent wellness kit
$22
Give parents and caregivers the basics so they can focus on their child
Family room essentials
$112
Help provide new bedding, towels, shower liners and floor mats
Family laundry services
$24
Cover a family's laundry needs for one week
Family toiletries kit
$43
Cover a family's soap & toiletries for the week
Restock grab 'n go
$92
Fill our fridge with fresh & healthy options for the week
