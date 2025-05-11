Ventas cerradas

Roblyer STEAM Fair Auction

Lugar de recogida

427 SW 27th St, El Reno, OK 73036, USA

Explosión de Imaginación item
Explosión de Imaginación
$40

Puja inicial

16"x20" Acrílico sobre lienzo Una vibrante pintura abstracta en acrílico creada por artistas estudiantiles que captura la explosiva alegría y la energía sin límites de la creatividad. Los rosas fluorescentes, los azules eléctricos, los verdes neón y los naranjas ardientes chocan y giran a través del lienzo en una deslumbrante exhibición que recuerda a un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales. Cada audaz trazo y salpicadura irradia movimiento y celebración, reflejando el espíritu de la imaginación juvenil y el poder transformador de las artes.
You're a Firework item
You're a Firework
$20

Puja inicial

Abstract painting Acrylic on 12’x18’ wooden framed board. Painted by Akela Wolff Widener, 6th grade artist
Sunset On El Reno Lake item
Sunset On El Reno Lake
$20

Puja inicial

“Sunset On El Reno Lake” Fluorescent acrylic on tagboard Painted by Gus Camarillo
Concentric Colors!! item
Concentric Colors!!
$40

Puja inicial

“Concentric Colors!” Fluorescent acrylic on large 40”x40” canvas Artist: Michelle Williams
Hand painted gourd bowl with flower item
Hand painted gourd bowl with flower
$10

Puja inicial

Gourd grown by Mr. Garner; hollowed out and cut into bowl; painted by students in Mr. Bell’s 2nd hour art class
Abstract Collaboration item
Abstract Collaboration
$30

Puja inicial

“Abstract Collaboration” Fluorescent acrylic and acrylic pen on 16”x20” canvas Collaboration: Mr. Bell and Emily Blair
Wild Imagination item
Wild Imagination
$15

Puja inicial

Fluorescent acrylic on 8”x10” canvas Painted by RLC student artist
Pink Skies Over El REno item
Pink Skies Over El REno
$20

Puja inicial

Students past and present worked together to create this mixed media piece on 11”x14’ canvas.
Lavendar Leaves item
Lavendar Leaves
$15

Puja inicial

Acrylic and paint pen on 14”x14” wooden panel ready to hang. Artist: Mariah Lopez, Peyton Lamebull
Lots of Dots item
Lots of Dots
$20

Puja inicial

Acrylic on 12”x12” canvas Painted by 6th grade 6th hour art students
Earthtastic item
Earthtastic
$40

Puja inicial

Mixed media on 16”x20” canvas. Painted and drawn by 6th grade Eugenio Salazar Lexi Magaeu Leo Weiher
Flower Boxes item
Flower Boxes
$30

Puja inicial

A pair of hand painted boxes decorated with pink flowers. 8”x8”
Denim Days item
Denim Days
$10

Puja inicial

Hand painted wicker basket Bailey Price Includes artificial plant
Twister Planet item
Twister Planet
$10

Puja inicial

Retro twisted sculpture on wooden base
What You See... item
What You See...
$15

Puja inicial

Abstract fluorescent acrylic on 14”x18” tag board Artist: Jacob Pawnee
Colorful Gumballs item
Colorful Gumballs
$20

Puja inicial

Acrylic on 12”x 12” Painted by 6th grade 6th hour artists
10 Red Roses item
10 Red Roses
$10

Puja inicial

Watercolor on paper Artist: Messiah Russell
Middle School Hallway item
Middle School Hallway
$20

Puja inicial

Acrylic on 12”x12” canvas Painted by 6th hour artists
The Galaxy Tree item
The Galaxy Tree
$15

Puja inicial

Acrylic on 12”x12” wooden panel Painted by RLC artists
Colorful Cloud Tree item
Colorful Cloud Tree
$15

Puja inicial

Acrylic on 12”x12” wooden panel Painted by RLC artists
Remember item
Remember
$15

Puja inicial

Mixed media created by RLC students past and present 12”x12” canvas
4 Artistic Hands item
4 Artistic Hands
$15

Puja inicial

Acrylic and acrylic paint pen 8”x10” canvas Artist: Kollyns LoFoe, 6th grade artist
4 Ceramic Coasterr item
4 Ceramic Coasterr
$15

Puja inicial

Set of 4 asymmetrical coaster donated to auction
Me item
Me
$20

Puja inicial

Mixed media created by RLC students past and present 12”x12” canvas
Fired Clay Set - 2 handled cups and a small bowl item
Fired Clay Set - 2 handled cups and a small bowl
$20

Puja inicial

Light blue with hints of purple Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculptures
Fired Clay Set - one handled cup with a small dish item
Fired Clay Set - one handled cup with a small dish
$15

Puja inicial

Red and black Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculpters
Fired Clay Set - On Cup with matching Dish item
Fired Clay Set - On Cup with matching Dish
$15

Puja inicial

A "loving" set with white hearts on a red back ground Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculpters
Fired Clay - Dish - light blue item
Fired Clay - Dish - light blue
$10

Puja inicial

Light blue on a natural background Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculpters
Fired Clay - Dish - Purple and light blue item
Fired Clay - Dish - Purple and light blue
$10

Puja inicial

Purple freckled dish with hints of blue on the outside Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculpters
Fired Clay - Happy Day item
Fired Clay - Happy Day
$10

Puja inicial

Mug with handle and a reminder to keep your smile! Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculpters
Fired Clay - Dish with pressings item
Fired Clay - Dish with pressings
$10

Puja inicial

Beautifully pressed Dish with red and light green coloring Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculpters
Fired Clay - Dish - Light Green item
Fired Clay - Dish - Light Green
$10

Puja inicial

Light Green Dish -- Broken things still need loved Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculptures
Fired Clay - Dish - Purple and Blue item
Fired Clay - Dish - Purple and Blue
$10

Puja inicial

Dish with a purple inside and delicate sides like flower peddles painted in a green/blue color Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculptures
Fired Clay - mug with spiraled handle item
Fired Clay - mug with spiraled handle
$10

Puja inicial

Red, yellow and natural mug made with a sweet spiraled handle Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculptures

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!