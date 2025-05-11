Roblyer STEAM Fair Auction

16"x20" Acrílico sobre lienzo
Una vibrante pintura abstracta en acrílico creada por artistas estudiantiles que captura la explosiva alegría y la energía sin límites de la creatividad. Los rosas fluorescentes, los azules eléctricos, los verdes neón y los naranjas ardientes chocan y giran a través del lienzo en una deslumbrante exhibición que recuerda a un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales. Cada audaz trazo y salpicadura irradia movimiento y celebración, reflejando el espíritu de la imaginación juvenil y el poder transformador de las artes.
16"x20" Acrílico sobre lienzo
You're a Firework
$20
Puja inicial
Abstract painting
Acrylic on 12’x18’ wooden framed board. Painted by Akela Wolff Widener, 6th grade artist
Abstract painting
Sunset On El Reno Lake
$20
Puja inicial
“Sunset On El Reno Lake”
Concentric Colors!!
$40
Puja inicial
“Concentric Colors!”
Fluorescent acrylic on large 40”x40” canvas
Artist: Michelle Williams
“Concentric Colors!”
Hand painted gourd bowl with flower
$10
Puja inicial
Gourd grown by Mr. Garner; hollowed out and cut into bowl; painted by students in Mr. Bell’s 2nd hour art class
Abstract Collaboration
$30
Puja inicial
“Abstract Collaboration”
Fluorescent acrylic and acrylic pen on 16”x20” canvas
Collaboration: Mr. Bell and Emily Blair
“Abstract Collaboration”
Wild Imagination
$15
Puja inicial
Fluorescent acrylic on 8”x10” canvas
Painted by RLC student artist
Pink Skies Over El REno
$20
Puja inicial
Students past and present worked together to create this mixed media piece on 11”x14’ canvas.
Lavendar Leaves
$15
Puja inicial
Acrylic and paint pen on 14”x14” wooden panel ready to hang.
Artist: Mariah Lopez, Peyton Lamebull
Lots of Dots
$20
Puja inicial
Acrylic on 12”x12” canvas
Painted by 6th grade 6th hour art students
Earthtastic
$40
Puja inicial
Mixed media on 16”x20” canvas. Painted and drawn by 6th grade
Eugenio Salazar
Lexi Magaeu
Leo Weiher
Flower Boxes
$30
Puja inicial
A pair of hand painted boxes decorated with pink flowers.
8”x8”
Denim Days
$10
Puja inicial
Hand painted wicker basket
Bailey Price
Includes artificial plant
Twister Planet
$10
Puja inicial
Retro twisted sculpture on wooden base
What You See...
$15
Puja inicial
Abstract fluorescent acrylic on 14”x18” tag board
Artist: Jacob Pawnee
Colorful Gumballs
$20
Puja inicial
Acrylic on 12”x 12”
Painted by 6th grade 6th hour artists
10 Red Roses
$10
Puja inicial
Watercolor on paper
Artist: Messiah Russell
Middle School Hallway
$20
Puja inicial
Acrylic on 12”x12” canvas
Painted by 6th hour artists
The Galaxy Tree
$15
Puja inicial
Acrylic on 12”x12” wooden panel
Painted by RLC artists
Colorful Cloud Tree
$15
Puja inicial
Acrylic on 12”x12” wooden panel
Painted by RLC artists
Remember
$15
Puja inicial
Mixed media created by RLC students past and present
12”x12” canvas
4 Artistic Hands
$15
Puja inicial
Acrylic and acrylic paint pen
8”x10” canvas
Artist: Kollyns LoFoe, 6th grade artist
4 Ceramic Coasterr
$15
Puja inicial
Set of 4 asymmetrical coaster donated to auction
Me
$20
Puja inicial
Mixed media created by RLC students past and present
12”x12” canvas
Fired Clay Set - 2 handled cups and a small bowl
$20
Puja inicial
Light blue with hints of purple
Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculptures
Fired Clay Set - one handled cup with a small dish
$15
Puja inicial
Red and black
Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculpters
Fired Clay Set - On Cup with matching Dish
$15
Puja inicial
A "loving" set with white hearts on a red back ground
Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculpters
Fired Clay - Dish - light blue
$10
Puja inicial
Light blue on a natural background
Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculpters
Fired Clay - Dish - Purple and light blue
$10
Puja inicial
Purple freckled dish with hints of blue on the outside
Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculpters
Fired Clay - Happy Day
$10
Puja inicial
Mug with handle and a reminder to keep your smile!
Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculpters
Fired Clay - Dish with pressings
$10
Puja inicial
Beautifully pressed Dish with red and light green coloring
Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculpters
Fired Clay - Dish - Light Green
$10
Puja inicial
Light Green Dish -- Broken things still need loved
Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculptures
Fired Clay - Dish - Purple and Blue
$10
Puja inicial
Dish with a purple inside and delicate sides like flower peddles painted in a green/blue color
Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculptures
Fired Clay - mug with spiraled handle
$10
Puja inicial
Red, yellow and natural mug made with a sweet spiraled handle
Crafted by a select group of 5th grade sculptures
