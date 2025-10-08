Rotary Club Of Naples Charitable Foundation Inc.

Organizado por

Rotary Club Of Naples Charitable Foundation Inc.

Acerca de esta rifa

<span>Rotary Club of Naples Cooler of Cheer Raffle</span>

Cooler of Cheer Raffle 2 Tickets
$10
Esto incluye 2 boletos

ROTARY CLUB OF NAPLES COOLER OF CHEER RAFFLE 12/17/2025
GRAND PRIZE Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler stocked with top shelf liquor valued up to $1,000.
Consolation Prizes-5 Additional Drawings for Single Bottles of Premium Liquor.
Drawing will be held at Hilton Hotel, 5111 Tamiami Trl Naples, FL 34103
DRAWING: December 17, 2025
TICKET SALES END: December 16, 2025
MUST BE 21 TO WIN/
NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN
No purchase necessary-Requested minimum donation $10-
Must claim prize(s) within 60 days of drawing

Cooler of Cheer Raffle 6 Tickets
$20
Esto incluye 6 boletos

ROTARY CLUB OF NAPLES COOLER OF CHEER RAFFLE 12/17/2025
GRAND PRIZE Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler stocked with top shelf liquor valued up to $1,000.
Consolation Prizes-5 Additional Drawings for Single Bottles of Premium Liquor.
Drawing will be held at Hilton Hotel, 5111 Tamiami Trl Naples, FL 34103
DRAWING: December 17, 2025
TICKET SALES END: December 16, 2025
MUST BE 21 TO WIN/
NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN
No purchase necessary-Requested minimum donation $10-
Must claim prize(s) within 60 days of drawing

Cooler of Cheer Raffle 10 Tickets
$25
Esto incluye 10 boletos

ROTARY CLUB OF NAPLES COOLER OF CHEER RAFFLE 12/17/2025
GRAND PRIZE Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler stocked with top shelf liquor valued up to $1,000.
Consolation Prizes-5 Additional Drawings for Single Bottles of Premium Liquor.
Drawing will be held at Hilton Hotel, 5111 Tamiami Trl Naples, FL 34103
DRAWING: December 17, 2025
TICKET SALES END: December 16, 2025
MUST BE 21 TO WIN/
NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN
No purchase necessary-Requested minimum donation $10-
Must claim prize(s) within 60 days of drawing

Cooler of Cheer Raffle 20 tickets
$40
Esto incluye 20 boletos

ROTARY CLUB OF NAPLES COOLER OF CHEER RAFFLE 12/17/2025
GRAND PRIZE Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler stocked with top shelf liquor valued up to $1,000.
Consolation Prizes-5 Additional Drawings for Single Bottles of Premium Liquor.
Drawing will be held at Hilton Hotel, 5111 Tamiami Trl Naples, FL 34103
DRAWING: December 17, 2025
TICKET SALES END: December 16, 2025
MUST BE 21 TO WIN/
NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN
No purchase necessary-Requested minimum donation $10-
Must claim prize(s) within 60 days of drawing

Añadir una donación para Rotary Club Of Naples Charitable Foundation Inc.

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!