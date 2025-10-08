<span>Rotary Club of Naples Cooler of Cheer Raffle</span>

ROTARY CLUB OF NAPLES COOLER OF CHEER RAFFLE 12/17/2025

GRAND PRIZE Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler stocked with top shelf liquor valued up to $1,000.

Consolation Prizes-5 Additional Drawings for Single Bottles of Premium Liquor.

Drawing will be held at Hilton Hotel, 5111 Tamiami Trl Naples, FL 34103

DRAWING: December 17, 2025

TICKET SALES END: December 16, 2025

MUST BE 21 TO WIN/

NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN

No purchase necessary-Requested minimum donation $10-

Must claim prize(s) within 60 days of drawing