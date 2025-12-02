<!-- With HTML tags --> <p>Círculo del Solsticio Sagrado</p>

This ticket saves you $132 and gives you access to everything—the complete 13-night Solstice practice and the ongoing Monthly Oracle Circle that continues throughout 2026.





Your ticket includes:

• Winter Solstice Gathering — December 21

Step into ancient Goddess HERstory, embodied practice, and pull your 3 Sacred Oracle Cards that guide your year ahead.

• Nightly Sacred Circles — December 22–January 2

Return in-person or on zoom oneach evening for the mystical unfolding of the 12 remaining cards, one for each month of 2026.









• Monthly Follow-Up Oracle Circle (The 3rd Sunday of every month in 2026 at 7:30pm)



Deepen your insights and witness how your Sacred Night cards play out in real time.

We gather once a month to share meaning, support one another, and track the unfolding of your guidance through the year.

Your RSVP link for the monthly circles will be emailed after the completion of the 13-night journey.

This full immersion is for those who want to walk the entire mystical arc—Solstice initiation, nightly devotion, and monthly integration.