<!-- With HTML tags --> <p>Círculo del Solsticio Sagrado</p>

Morro Bay, CA 93442, USA
Winter Solstice Sacred Gathering — Single Event Ticket
This ticket grants entry to The 13 Sacred Nights Winter Solstice Gathering on December 21 only.
Join us for an evening of Goddess HERstory, embodied practice, and your 3 Sacred Oracle Cards for the year ahead using Lara J Day's 13 Sacred Nights Oracle.
This ticket does not include the nightly card-pulls for the remaining 12 Sacred Nights (Dec 22–Jan 2). If you wish to join the full 13-night journey, please select the Full 13 Sacred Nights Ticket option instead.
This ticket includes all 13 Sacred Nights — the Solstice ceremony on December 21 and the following 12-nights Oracle Journey from December 22 through January 2.
Your RSVP link for the Monthly Follow-Up Sacred Circle will be sent after you complete the 13-night practice (Dec 21–Jan 2).
This ticket saves you $132 and gives you access to everything—the complete 13-night Solstice practice and the ongoing Monthly Oracle Circle that continues throughout 2026.
Your ticket includes:
• Winter Solstice Gathering — December 21
Step into ancient Goddess HERstory, embodied practice, and pull your 3 Sacred Oracle Cards that guide your year ahead.
• Nightly Sacred Circles — December 22–January 2
Return in-person or on zoom oneach evening for the mystical unfolding of the 12 remaining cards, one for each month of 2026.
• Monthly Follow-Up Oracle Circle (The 3rd Sunday of every month in 2026 at 7:30pm)
Deepen your insights and witness how your Sacred Night cards play out in real time.
We gather once a month to share meaning, support one another, and track the unfolding of your guidance through the year.
Your RSVP link for the monthly circles will be emailed after the completion of the 13-night journey.
This full immersion is for those who want to walk the entire mystical arc—Solstice initiation, nightly devotion, and monthly integration.
This ticket saves you $130. This investment reserves your seat for every Sacred Oracle Circle in 2026.
For the self-guided practice, you will need to purchase your own Sacred Oracle Deck, available here: http://larajday.com/
We gather on the Third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 PM to share, reflect, pull cards, explore synchronicities, and deepen into the Divine Feminine Mystery together.
Our suggested donation of $ helps us keep offering these community gatherings — and we gratefully receive it if you have the means.But your presence matters more than your payment, and we never want finances to be a barrier to belonging.
If you’re not in a place to contribute right now, simply use the discount code “YOUARELOVED” at checkout for 100% off.Come exactly as you are. You are welcome here.
This ticket reserves your seat for the Sacred Oracle Circle for the month of January 2026.
There is no requirement to participate in the oracle practice—please show up just as you are.
Of course, it’s always a little more fun if you do join in.
Here is the link to purchase your own Sacred Oracle Deck, available here: http://larajday.com/
We gather on the Third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 PM to share, reflect, pull cards, explore synchronicities, and deepen into the Divine Feminine Mystery together.
Select the month that calls to you, and we’ll meet in sacred space.
