Club de Apoyo del Teatro Central de Saint Paul - Subasta Silenciosa

A 60–90 minute professional photography session tailored to your vision. Perfect for portraits, families, pets, or any style you desire. The session may take place at any location within 30 minutes of Saint Paul. There are no limits on outfit changes or group size, allowing for a relaxed and fully customized experience. Session timing will be scheduled based on optimal lighting conditions to ensure the highest-quality images.
Instagram photography account: bear.t.photography
A Glimpse at Bear’s Portfolio:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zLItc2pJlUI9dTviOuPZpdoupz-_oF35
$100 Gift Certificate to local favorite: WA Frost! Dreaming of when their twinkly light patio will be open? This is your chance!
Yes and Yes Digital Marketing. 10 hours of digital marketing support for your business or organization! From launch and content strategy to sales pages, emails, and social posts, Yes and Yes will clarify your message and get it out into the world. Includes Canva-level graphic design, content repurposing, Pinterest support, and hands-on help de-complicating what’s holding you back. Clients include authors, politicians, coaches, consultants, and 7- and 8-figure businesses. Worth $2,000 https://www.yesandyes.org/services
Make it a pizza night! Use this $30 gift card for local favorite!
Looking to whiten your smile and ensure healthy teeth and gums? Lakeside Orthodontics has you covered!
$1000 coupon off orthodontic services (yes $1000!) at Lakeside Orthodontics and gift basket which includes, T-shirt Adult Large, T-shirt Kids Large/ White "Brace Yourself", Fleece Blanket, tooth timer, Tote, clip on book light, Hat, Color-changing cup, Fidget stress ball, multi Flav. chap sticks 6, Bubbles, mini note book, Pens, Pencils, and mints. A $1500+ value!
$100 Gift Card from local grocery co-op! Know someone who could use a bit of care? A perfect gift!
Are you looking to make some mischief? We got you covered with this $25 gift card!
Authentic Minnesota Wild hockey puck autographed by Brock Faber. Letter of authenticity included.
Board member and cake-baker extraordinaire, Emily Kahnert will make a customized cake for your next celebration.
Do you have a budding trapeze artist? Interested in learning a new skill? Coupon for a free class at Twin Cities Trapeze Center with charming t-shirt!
Mall of America Extravagenza! 4 unlimited ride wristband passes to Nickelodeon, 4 passes to Moose Mountain or Rock of Ages Blacklite Minigolf, 4 passes to Crayola Experience, 4 passes to Sea Life Aquarium, Mall of America coupon book, adult t-shirt, youth t-shirt, cup, children's cup, reusable bag, hat, plush, activity book, Nickelodeon toy (2). Valued at $634
Iliana Nedich is Babysitter certified, CPR certified, Epipen certified, Narcan certified and will provide 2 hours of child care.
Serenade from Finn, Jude, Eloise, Rin, and Lux featuring the Descendants Soundtrack.
Coralina Parmar will provide a haircut by appointment. Color services not included.
Penelope Figueroa-Ray will provide an artist rendering of your house (outside view or special room in house). 1 of 3.
Penelope Figueroa-Ray will provide an artist rendering of your house (outside view or special room in house). 2 of 3.
Penelope Figueroa-Ray will provide an artist rendering of your house (outside view or special room in house). 3 of 3.
Small commissioned piece created by the paint crew of Mamma Mia! Bring the magic to your house!
Bring the CHS pit to your next celebration for a serenade of a special someone!
