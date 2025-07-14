Salsa & Ofertas Silenciosas

Organizado por

Juego de cubiertos con tabla de cortar item
Juego de cubiertos con tabla de cortar
$10

Puja inicial

20-Piece Flatware Set item
20-Piece Flatware Set
$20

Puja inicial

A timeless touch of elegance—perfect for everyday dinners or hosting with flair.

Motorized Grill Brush item
Motorized Grill Brush
$10

Puja inicial

For the serious grill master—power through cleanup with ease and keep the BBQ blazing.

Sous Chef Thermometer item
Sous Chef Thermometer
$5

Puja inicial

Precision meets passion. Cook every steak, roast, or filet to perfection.

Ambient Flame Ultrasonic Diffuser item
Ambient Flame Ultrasonic Diffuser
$10

Puja inicial

Set the tone with soothing light and essential oils—relaxation starts here.

Iced Tea & Coffee Maker item
Iced Tea & Coffee Maker
$15

Puja inicial

Skip the café line and brew your favorite pick-me-ups at home, chilled and fresh.

BBQ Grill and Griddle item
BBQ Grill and Griddle
$25

Puja inicial

Outdoor feasting made easy. Dual surfaces give you twice the sizzle for family cookouts or weekend tailgates.

Oakley Glasses ($200 value) item
Oakley Glasses ($200 value)
$50

Puja inicial

Bold, iconic, and performance-ready—these high-end frames are made for action and style.

Crepe Maker & Griddle item
Crepe Maker & Griddle
$10

Puja inicial

Pizza Cooker item
Pizza Cooker
$15

Puja inicial

Chop Master (Vegetable) item
Chop Master (Vegetable)
$5

Puja inicial

Meal prep magic—dice veggies with speed and accuracy like a pro sous-chef.

Children's Easel item
Children's Easel
$15

Puja inicial

A blank canvas for your little Picasso—nurture creativity with this sturdy art setup.

3-Cup Flatware Caddy item
3-Cup Flatware Caddy
$5

Puja inicial

Add functional charm to your kitchen or outdoor dining setup.

Nick Wallace Photography ($200 value) item
Nick Wallace Photography ($200 value)
$25

Puja inicial

Professional portraits that preserve your story in stunning detail.

30-Minute Photo Session

Grill & Thrill BBQ Basket ($75 value) item
Grill & Thrill BBQ Basket ($75 value)
$20

Puja inicial

A grill-lover’s dream: bold flavors, tools of the trade, and a few indulgent surprises.

Embellished Wine Basket ($65 value) item
Embellished Wine Basket ($65 value)
$10

Puja inicial

A curated taste of the finer things—perfect for gifting or indulging in a night of self-care.

Trek Light Set ($100 value) item
Trek Light Set ($100 value)
$25

Puja inicial

Rugged, rechargeable, and ready for any adventure or stormy night–perfect visibility for both runners and cyclist, wherever the road or trail leads.

All Pro Tinting (Full Sedan) ($200 value) item
All Pro Tinting (Full Sedan) ($200 value)
$50

Puja inicial

Upgrade your ride with premium tinting—style, comfort, and protection all in one.

Bliss Sleek Hair Dryer item
Bliss Sleek Hair Dryer
$5

Puja inicial

Salon-worthy shine and fast-dry technology—your hair deserves it.

Dental Basket ($200 value) item
Dental Basket ($200 value)
$50

Puja inicial

Smile bright with an Oral B iO Series 6 toothbrush, Crest essentials, and more—care and confidence bundled together.

16" Perfect Pizza & Crisper Pan item
16" Perfect Pizza & Crisper Pan
$20

Puja inicial

Ready to level up your pizza nights? This versatile, high-performance set from Copper Chef turns your kitchen into a pizzeria with gourmet flair! Whether you’re craving crispy thin crust, gooey deep dish, or fully loaded stuffed creations, this pan delivers perfection every time.

Parini Belgian Waffle Maker item
Parini Belgian Waffle Maker
$10

Puja inicial

Breakfast Bliss in Every Bite

Elevate your morning routine or brunch spread with this sleek and easy-to-use Parini Belgian Waffle Maker. Its compact design makes it perfect for any kitchen, while its standout features offer both convenience and quality.

