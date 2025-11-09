Organizado por

Salt Lake Children's Theatre

Acerca de este evento

Ventas cerradas

Subasta silenciosa del Teatro Infantil de Salt Lake.

Lugar de recogida

6448 Tresa Dr, Taylorsville, UT 84129, USA

Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong item
Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong item
Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong
$10

Puja inicial

2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Hale Center Theatre. Value $134

Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy) item
Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy) item
Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy)
$10

Puja inicial

2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Hale Center Theatre.


Value $134

Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy) (Copy) item
Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy) (Copy) item
Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy) (Copy)
$10

Puja inicial

2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Hale Center Theatre.


Value $134

Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$10

Puja inicial

2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Hale Center Theatre.


Value $134

Utah's Hogle Zoo - Admission Passes item
Utah's Hogle Zoo - Admission Passes
$8

Puja inicial

4 Admission Passes to Utah's Hogle Zoo


Valid through 11/24/2026

Value: $76-88


These tickets are valid for general admission for one adult or one child ages 3+. Please note the tickets may not be used in conjunction with any other offer or special nighttime events such as Zoo Brews, BooLights, or Zoolights.



Friends/Family Membership Certificate item
Friends/Family Membership Certificate
$10

Puja inicial

Red Butte Garden Membership Certificate, which can be redeemed for one Circle of Friends Membership ($90 value) or one Family Membership ($95 value)

Salt Lake Acting Company - 2 Tickets item
Salt Lake Acting Company - 2 Tickets
$10

Puja inicial

Salt Lake Acting Company - 2 Tickets to Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed (Dec 5-30) and Two medium t-shirts

Value: $100 *Must be picked up in person

Improv Salt Lake - 4 Tickets item
Improv Salt Lake - 4 Tickets
$5

Puja inicial

Improv Salt Lake - 4 tickets to the December 19th Improv show.

Desert Star Playhouse- 2 Admissions item
Desert Star Playhouse- 2 Admissions
$10

Puja inicial

Desert Star Playhouse - 2 Playhouse admissions


Value: $60

Snowbird Mountain Resort - 2 Lift Passes item
Snowbird Mountain Resort - 2 Lift Passes
$10

Puja inicial

Snowbird Mountain Resort - 2 All-Area, All Day Lift Passes


Value: $380

Ballet West - 2 Tickets item
Ballet West - 2 Tickets
$5

Puja inicial

Ballet West - 2 ticket vouchers to Legends of Sleepy Hollow March 27, 7pm

Value: $74

Utah Symphony/Utah Opera - 2 Tickets item
Utah Symphony/Utah Opera - 2 Tickets
$5

Puja inicial

Utah Symphony/Utah Opera - 2 Ticket vouchers to select performances. See website below for further details.


visit usuo.org/exchange

Value: $80

Repertory Dance Theatre item
Repertory Dance Theatre
$5

Puja inicial

Repertory Dance Theatre - Two tickets to Emerge, January 10-11.


Value: $40

Repertory Dance Theatre (Copy) item
Repertory Dance Theatre (Copy)
$5

Puja inicial

Repertory Dance Theatre - Two tickets to Emerge, January 10-11.


Value: $40

Tracy Aviary - 4 Admissions item
Tracy Aviary - 4 Admissions
$8

Puja inicial

Tracy Aviary - 4 Admission Vouchers

Value: $60

Discovery Gateway - 4 Admissions item
Discovery Gateway - 4 Admissions
$8

Puja inicial

Discovery Gateway - 4 Admission Vouchers


Value: $58

Pioneer Theatre Company - 2 tickets to Ten Brave Seconds item
Pioneer Theatre Company - 2 tickets to Ten Brave Seconds
$5

Puja inicial

Pioneer Theatre Company - 2 Tickets to Ten Brave Seconds, Valid Mon-Thurs

Value: $168

Natural History Museum of Utah - Day at the Museum Package item
Natural History Museum of Utah - Day at the Museum Package
$10

Puja inicial

Package Contents

Each Day at the Museum package contains:

  • One coupon that provides 4 people free entry to the Natural History Museum of Utah 
  • One 20% off coupon valid at the NHMU Museum Store on the day of the visit
  • One Natural History Museum of Utah reusable stainless-steel water bottle
  • One NHMU sticker 
  • One coupon for 4 free drinks from the Museum Café to be used on the day of the visit

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!