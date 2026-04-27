Cuota de inscripción SFVYC 2026/2027

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Season Materials & Production Fee
To support a high-quality experience for our choristers, SFVYC charges a once-per-season Materials & Production Fee. This fee helps cover the cost of sheet music, rehearsal materials, folders, SFVYC t-shirt, and concert attire support for performances throughout the season.
Standard Fee: $100
Early Bird Rate: $90 (available for a limited time)
Reduced Fee: Available for families who may need financial assistance
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!