Cuota de inscripción SFVYC 2026/2027

Season Materials & Production Fee





To support a high-quality experience for our choristers, SFVYC charges a once-per-season Materials & Production Fee. This fee helps cover the cost of sheet music, rehearsal materials, folders, SFVYC t-shirt, and concert attire support for performances throughout the season.



Standard Fee: $100

Early Bird Rate: $90 (available for a limited time)



Reduced Fee: Available for families who may need financial assistance