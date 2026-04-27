San Fernando Valley Youth Chorus

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San Fernando Valley Youth Chorus

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Cuota de inscripción SFVYC 2026/2027

Season Registration Fee
$100

Season Materials & Production Fee


To support a high-quality experience for our choristers, SFVYC charges a once-per-season Materials & Production Fee. This fee helps cover the cost of sheet music, rehearsal materials, folders, SFVYC t-shirt, and concert attire support for performances throughout the season.


Standard Fee: $100
Early Bird Rate: $90 (available for a limited time)

Reduced Fee: Available for families who may need financial assistance

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