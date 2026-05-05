Sorteo de Caridad de Agua Limpia de la Fundación Shahnaz Shakeel Inc mayo junio julio 2026 - Gana en Grande, Cambia Vidas
One chance of winning
$50
Each $50 entry supports our Clean Water Initiative and is associated with one entry into the drawing. Multiple entries may be obtained. All proceeds support charitable programs of Shahnaz Shakeel Foundation Inc.
Each $50 entry supports our Clean Water Initiative and is associated with one entry into the drawing. Multiple entries may be obtained. All proceeds support charitable programs of Shahnaz Shakeel Foundation Inc.
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