<p>Ella lidera la Gala de Honor Inaugural de Kentucky</p>

Versailles, KY 40383, USA
Be among the first to secure your place at the She Leads Kentucky Inaugural Honoring Gala.
This limited Founders Admission rate is offered to those who commit early to celebrating and establishing the legacy of She Leads Kentucky.
Includes:
• Reserved seating for the Honoring Ceremony
• High Tea experience at The Kentucky Castle
• Full keynote program
• Celebration of Kentucky’s inaugural She Leads honorees
Limited quantity available. Once reserved seats are claimed, standard Gala Admission pricing will apply.
The tax-deductible portion of your ticket will be reflected in your confirmation receipt, in accordance with IRS guidelines.
Disfruta del programa completo con acceso a todas las actividades principales.
Asientos preferenciales, entrada prioritaria/fotos prioritarias, nombres listados en el programa impreso.
Para mujeres jóvenes en ministerio, líderes de organizaciones sin fines de lucro, estudiantes de posgrado, líderes emergentes.
Homenajeados, oradores principales, liderazgo Nacional She Leads.
