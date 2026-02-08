<p>Ella lidera la Gala de Honor Inaugural de Kentucky</p>

Be among the first to secure your place at the She Leads Kentucky Inaugural Honoring Gala.

This limited Founders Admission rate is offered to those who commit early to celebrating and establishing the legacy of She Leads Kentucky.

Includes:

• Reserved seating for the Honoring Ceremony

• High Tea experience at The Kentucky Castle

• Full keynote program

• Celebration of Kentucky’s inaugural She Leads honorees

Limited quantity available. Once reserved seats are claimed, standard Gala Admission pricing will apply.





The tax-deductible portion of your ticket will be reflected in your confirmation receipt, in accordance with IRS guidelines.