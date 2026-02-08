Divine Justice, Inc.

Organizado por

Divine Justice, Inc.

Acerca de este evento

<p>Ella lidera la Gala de Honor Inaugural de Kentucky</p>

The Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike

Versailles, KY 40383, USA

Founders Admission - Limited Availability
$175

Be among the first to secure your place at the She Leads Kentucky Inaugural Honoring Gala.

This limited Founders Admission rate is offered to those who commit early to celebrating and establishing the legacy of She Leads Kentucky.

Includes:

• Reserved seating for the Honoring Ceremony
• High Tea experience at The Kentucky Castle
• Full keynote program
• Celebration of Kentucky’s inaugural She Leads honorees

Limited quantity available. Once reserved seats are claimed, standard Gala Admission pricing will apply.


The tax-deductible portion of your ticket will be reflected in your confirmation receipt, in accordance with IRS guidelines.

Asistente General
$195

Disfruta del programa completo con acceso a todas las actividades principales.

Patrocinador/Círculo Real
$295

Asientos preferenciales, entrada prioritaria/fotos prioritarias, nombres listados en el programa impreso.

Líder Joven / Tarifa Ministerial
$500

Para mujeres jóvenes en ministerio, líderes de organizaciones sin fines de lucro, estudiantes de posgrado, líderes emergentes.

Entrada Gratuita
$1,500

Homenajeados, oradores principales, liderazgo Nacional She Leads.

Añadir una donación para Divine Justice, Inc.

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!