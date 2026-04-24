Subasta Silenciosa de la Corporación de Desarrollo Shiloh

Pamper yourself at a luxurious and world famous Spa. The winner will receive a certificate for an overnight stay (Sunday - Thursday) for 2 to the Spa at Norwich Inn, plus dinner at Kensington's. The Spa at Norwich Inn, has been named as a “Best Destination Spa in New England”, the “Best Resort in Connecticut”, and “Best Day Spa in Connecticut” for 10 consecutive years. Kensington's is the Inn’s signature restaurant. It is the winner of Wine Spectator’s Best of Excellence Award 5 years running. This amazing package is valued at $500.

Pamper yourself at a luxurious and world famous Spa. The winner will receive a certificate for an overnight stay (Sunday - Thursday) for 2 to the Spa at Norwich Inn, plus dinner at Kensington's. The Spa at Norwich Inn, has been named as a “Best Destination Spa in New England”, the “Best Resort in Connecticut”, and “Best Day Spa in Connecticut” for 10 consecutive years. Kensington's is the Inn’s signature restaurant. It is the winner of Wine Spectator’s Best of Excellence Award 5 years running. This amazing package is valued at $500.

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