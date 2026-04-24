Subasta Silenciosa de la Corporación de Desarrollo Shiloh
An Evening with the Hartford Yard Goats
$50
Puja inicial
Spend a fun family night at a Hartford Yard Goats baseball game. The Yard Goats are the Double A Team (Minor League) affiliated with the Colorado Rockies.
Spend a fun family night at a Hartford Yard Goats baseball game. The Yard Goats are the Double A Team (Minor League) affiliated with the Colorado Rockies.
Mystic Seaport Museum - Membership
$50
Puja inicial
The winner of this item will receive a 1 Year Family or Grandparent membership to the Mystic Seaport Museum; provides entrance to 2 adults & all children (< 18 years old). Mystic Seaport Museum is the nation’s leading maritime museum. Founded in 1929 to gather and preserve the rapidly disappearing artifacts of America’s seafaring past, the Museum has grown to become a national center for research and education with the mission to “inspire an enduring connection to the American maritime experience.”
The winner of this item will receive a 1 Year Family or Grandparent membership to the Mystic Seaport Museum; provides entrance to 2 adults & all children (< 18 years old). Mystic Seaport Museum is the nation’s leading maritime museum. Founded in 1929 to gather and preserve the rapidly disappearing artifacts of America’s seafaring past, the Museum has grown to become a national center for research and education with the mission to “inspire an enduring connection to the American maritime experience.”
Mashantucket Pequot Museum Gift Basket
$75
Puja inicial
The winner of this package will receive 8 admissions tickets to the Mashantucket Pequot Museum, plus a beautiful pair of wampum earrings (for pierced ears). The Mashantucket Pequot Museum is the world’s largest tribally owned and operated museum of its kind. It helps to to further the knowledge and understanding of the richness and diversity of Pequot history and culture, the natural history of southeastern Connecticut, and the history and cultures of tribes throughout the United States and Canada.
The winner of this package will receive 8 admissions tickets to the Mashantucket Pequot Museum, plus a beautiful pair of wampum earrings (for pierced ears). The Mashantucket Pequot Museum is the world’s largest tribally owned and operated museum of its kind. It helps to to further the knowledge and understanding of the richness and diversity of Pequot history and culture, the natural history of southeastern Connecticut, and the history and cultures of tribes throughout the United States and Canada.
The Spa at Norwich Inn Getaway
$250
Puja inicial
Pamper yourself at a luxurious and world famous Spa. The winner will receive a certificate for an overnight stay (Sunday - Thursday) for 2 to the Spa at Norwich Inn, plus dinner at Kensington's. The Spa at Norwich Inn, has been named as a “Best Destination Spa in New England”, the “Best Resort in Connecticut”, and “Best Day Spa in Connecticut” for 10 consecutive years. Kensington's is the Inn’s signature restaurant. It is the winner of Wine Spectator’s Best of Excellence Award 5 years running. This amazing package is valued at $500.
Pamper yourself at a luxurious and world famous Spa. The winner will receive a certificate for an overnight stay (Sunday - Thursday) for 2 to the Spa at Norwich Inn, plus dinner at Kensington's. The Spa at Norwich Inn, has been named as a “Best Destination Spa in New England”, the “Best Resort in Connecticut”, and “Best Day Spa in Connecticut” for 10 consecutive years. Kensington's is the Inn’s signature restaurant. It is the winner of Wine Spectator’s Best of Excellence Award 5 years running. This amazing package is valued at $500.
Date Night at Foxwoods Resort
$250
Puja inicial
Why not treat yourself to an overnight stay at Foxwoods Resort and Casino. The winner will receive a certificate for a one night stay (in a deluxe room) plus dinner for 2 at either Hell's Kitchen, Golden Dragon, or Cedars Steaks & Oysters. Foxwoods Resort Casino, the largest resort casino in the Northeast, has set the standard for innovation and excellence in gaming and hospitality for over 33 years. Owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Foxwoods continues to redefine the resort experience by offering a dynamic mix of world-class gaming, award-winning dining, top-tier entertainment, and family-friendly attractions.
Why not treat yourself to an overnight stay at Foxwoods Resort and Casino. The winner will receive a certificate for a one night stay (in a deluxe room) plus dinner for 2 at either Hell's Kitchen, Golden Dragon, or Cedars Steaks & Oysters. Foxwoods Resort Casino, the largest resort casino in the Northeast, has set the standard for innovation and excellence in gaming and hospitality for over 33 years. Owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Foxwoods continues to redefine the resort experience by offering a dynamic mix of world-class gaming, award-winning dining, top-tier entertainment, and family-friendly attractions.
Your Own Spa Weekend @ the Spa at Norwich Inn
$500
Puja inicial
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