Tienda Museo de Nails Merch.

Nail Art is Art T-Shirt item
Nail Art is Art T-Shirt
$50

Featuring a framed set of hand-painted nails as the artwork itself, this tee asks the question we already know the answer to. Screen printed, oversized fit, soft cotton. Wear it to remind people that nail work is labor, culture, and art.


To receive your item by mail, please scroll down and add the Shipping option to your cart before completing your purchase.

Archivo de uñas de vidrio item
Archivo de uñas de vidrio
$12

Limado de uñas de edición limitada. ¡Viene en una funda para un almacenamiento fácil!

The House of Beauty by Arabelle Sicardi - Signed Copy! item
The House of Beauty by Arabelle Sicardi - Signed Copy!
$30

A signed copy of The House of Beauty: Lessons from the Image Industry, by Arabelle Sicardi


With their signature blend of intellectual rigor and poetic sensibility, Arabelle explores how beauty myths are crafted, sold, and weaponized, from corporate boardrooms to your local nail salon.


To receive your item by mail, please scroll down and add the Shipping option to your cart before completing your purchase.

Hoja de pegatinas MoN: Edición de verano '25 item
Hoja de pegatinas MoN: Edición de verano '25
$10

Impreso en vinilo mate premium, esta hoja de pegatinas de edición limitada es perfecta para decorar tu estación de uñas, herramientas, cuadernos o cualquier cosa que desees personalizar. Hoja de pegatinas de 6" x 4".


Serie de pegatinas MoN: Colección 001 item
Serie de pegatinas MoN: Colección 001
$15

Impreso en vinilo mate premium, este pack de 3 pegatinas es perfecto para personalizar tu kit de uñas, teléfono, portátil o cualquier superficie. Serie de edición limitada inaugural.

A todo color con respaldo de fácil pelado.

Tippy Type item
Tippy Type
$25

Retails for $45. A keyboard specifically designed to accommodate long nails, allowing you to type effortlessly with your fingertips without risking damage; finally get the long nails you want without compromise.

1 of 1 Press-Ons by Glab Nails item
1 of 1 Press-Ons by Glab Nails
$150

A handpainted press-on set designed by the nail artist Gabie Mercado, proceeds are split between Museum of Nails and the artist.


The set in the photo is the set you will recieve. It is a unique design, comissioned for The Museum of Nails.


To receive your item by mail, please scroll down and add the Shipping option to your cart before completing your purchase.

Custom Press-Ons by Glab Nails item
Custom Press-Ons by Glab Nails
$200

A custom press-on set designed by the nail artist Gabie Mercado, proceeds are split between Museum of Nails and the artist directly.


When you choose this option, you will be sent a custom booking link to discuss your press-on commission with Gabie directly. Starting at $200.

Shipping item
Shipping
$8

Covers packaging and USPS shipping to your address. Please add this to your cart if you’d like your items mailed.

