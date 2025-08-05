Tienda Museo de Nails Merch.

Ofrecido por
Acerca de esta tienda
Featuring a framed set of hand-painted nails as the artwork itself, this tee asks the question we already know the answer to. Screen printed, oversized fit, soft cotton. Wear it to remind people that nail work is labor, culture, and art.
To receive your item by mail, please scroll down and add the Shipping option to your cart before completing your purchase.
Limado de uñas de edición limitada. ¡Viene en una funda para un almacenamiento fácil!
A signed copy of The House of Beauty: Lessons from the Image Industry, by Arabelle Sicardi
With their signature blend of intellectual rigor and poetic sensibility, Arabelle explores how beauty myths are crafted, sold, and weaponized, from corporate boardrooms to your local nail salon.
To receive your item by mail, please scroll down and add the Shipping option to your cart before completing your purchase.
Impreso en vinilo mate premium, esta hoja de pegatinas de edición limitada es perfecta para decorar tu estación de uñas, herramientas, cuadernos o cualquier cosa que desees personalizar. Hoja de pegatinas de 6" x 4".
Impreso en vinilo mate premium, este pack de 3 pegatinas es perfecto para personalizar tu kit de uñas, teléfono, portátil o cualquier superficie. Serie de edición limitada inaugural.
A todo color con respaldo de fácil pelado.
Retails for $45. A keyboard specifically designed to accommodate long nails, allowing you to type effortlessly with your fingertips without risking damage; finally get the long nails you want without compromise.
A handpainted press-on set designed by the nail artist Gabie Mercado, proceeds are split between Museum of Nails and the artist.
The set in the photo is the set you will recieve. It is a unique design, comissioned for The Museum of Nails.
To receive your item by mail, please scroll down and add the Shipping option to your cart before completing your purchase.
A custom press-on set designed by the nail artist Gabie Mercado, proceeds are split between Museum of Nails and the artist directly.
When you choose this option, you will be sent a custom booking link to discuss your press-on commission with Gabie directly. Starting at $200.
Covers packaging and USPS shipping to your address. Please add this to your cart if you’d like your items mailed.
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!