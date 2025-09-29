Studio Neuro Arts

Ofrecido por

Studio Neuro Arts

Acerca de esta tienda

Tienda Studio Neuro Arts.

Bolsa de lona item
Bolsa de lona
$15

¡Obtenga su bolso de lona con marca Studio Neuro Arts para mostrar su apoyo al arte para todas las habilidades y neurotipos!

Studio Neuro Arts Canvas Apron item
Studio Neuro Arts Canvas Apron
$15

Grab your Studio Neuro Arts branded canvas apron and let your apron catch the mess!


Item is made to order and can be picked up at the next upcoming event.

Sensory Art Studio Canvas Apron item
Sensory Art Studio Canvas Apron
$15

Grab your Sensory Art Studio branded canvas apron and let your apron catch the mess!


Item is made to order and can be picked up at the next upcoming event.

Unisex T Shirt item
Unisex T Shirt
$25

Grab your Studio Neuro Arts shirt to show your support


Item is made to order and can be picked up at the next upcoming event.

Unisex Zip Up Hoodie item
Unisex Zip Up Hoodie item
Unisex Zip Up Hoodie item
Unisex Zip Up Hoodie
$45

Grab your Studio Neuro Arts zip up hoodie to show your support!


Item is made to order and can be picked up at the next upcoming event.

Añadir una donación para Studio Neuro Arts

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!