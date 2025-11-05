SI Boosters 2025 Poinsettia Sale

Poinsettia - 10" Red item
Poinsettia - 10" Red
$50

Red 10"

  • 10″ pot 6 Large Straight Up Blooms –  (6-8 XL Large Blooms)
    **our signature poinsettia 


*Due to potential color shortages, a color substitution may be necessary to fulfill your order.

Poinsettia - 10" White item
Poinsettia - 10" White
$50

White 10"

  • 10″ pot 6 Large Straight Up Blooms –  (6-8 XL Large Blooms)
    **our signature poinsettia 


*Due to potential color shortages, a color substitution may be necessary to fulfill your order.

Poinsettia - 10" Pink item
Poinsettia - 10" Pink
$50

Pink 10"

  • 10″ pot 6 Large Straight Up Blooms –  (6-8 XL Large Blooms)
    **our signature poinsettia 


*Due to potential color shortages, a color substitution may be necessary to fulfill your order.

Poinsettia - 10" Marble item
Poinsettia - 10" Marble
$50

Marble 10"

  • 10″ pot 6 Large Straight Up Blooms –  (6-8 XL Large Blooms)
    **our signature poinsettia 


*Due to potential color shortages, a color substitution may be necessary to fulfill your order.

Poinsettia - 8" Red item
Poinsettia - 8" Red
$40

Red 8"

  • 8″ pot 5 Large Straight Up Blooms –  (5-8 Large Blooms) **gorgeous!


*Due to potential color shortages, a color substitution may be necessary to fulfill your order.

Poinsettia - 8" White item
Poinsettia - 8" White
$40

White 8"

  • 8″ pot 5 Large Straight Up Blooms –  (5-8 Large Blooms) **gorgeous!


*Due to potential color shortages, a color substitution may be necessary to fulfill your order.

Poinsettia - 8" Pink item
Poinsettia - 8" Pink
$40

Pink 8"

  • 8″ pot 5 Large Straight Up Blooms –  (5-8 Large Blooms) **gorgeous!


*Due to potential color shortages, a color substitution may be necessary to fulfill your order.

Poinsettia - 8" Marble item
Poinsettia - 8" Marble
$40

Marble 8"

  • 8″ pot 5 Large Straight Up Blooms –  (5-8 Large Blooms) **gorgeous!


*Due to potential color shortages, a color substitution may be necessary to fulfill your order.

Poinsettia - 6.5" Red item
Poinsettia - 6.5" Red
$20

Red 6.5"

  • 6.5 inch pot pinched –   (5-9 multi blooms)


*Due to potential color shortages, a color substitution may be necessary to fulfill your order.

Poinsettia - 6.5" White item
Poinsettia - 6.5" White
$20

White 6.5"

  • 6.5 inch pot pinched –   (5-9 multi blooms)


*Due to potential color shortages, a color substitution may be necessary to fulfill your order.

Poinsettia - 6.5" Pink item
Poinsettia - 6.5" Pink
$20

Pink 6.5"

  • 6.5 inch pot pinched –   (5-9 multi blooms)


*Due to potential color shortages, a color substitution may be necessary to fulfill your order.

Poinsettia - 6.5" Marble item
Poinsettia - 6.5" Marble
$20

Marble 6.5"

  • 6.5 inch pot pinched –   (5-9 multi blooms)


*Due to potential color shortages, a color substitution may be necessary to fulfill your order.

Poinsettia - 4.5" Red item
Poinsettia - 4.5" Red
$10

Red 4.5"

  • 4.5 inch pot –   (3-6 multi-blooms)


*Due to potential color shortages, a color substitution may be necessary to fulfill your order.

Poinsettia - 4.5" White item
Poinsettia - 4.5" White
$10

White 4.5"

  • 4.5 inch pot –   (3-6 multi-blooms)


*Due to potential color shortages, a color substitution may be necessary to fulfill your order.

Poinsettia - 4.5" Pink item
Poinsettia - 4.5" Pink
$10

Pink 4.5"

  • 4.5 inch pot –   (3-6 multi-blooms)


*Due to potential color shortages, a color substitution may be necessary to fulfill your order.

Poinsettia - 4.5" Marble item
Poinsettia - 4.5" Marble
$10

Marble 4.5"

  • 4.5 inch pot –   (3-6 multi-blooms)


*Due to potential color shortages, a color substitution may be necessary to fulfill your order.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing