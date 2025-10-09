Subasta Silenciosa de Exhibición

Colorado Springs Ladies Events
Colorado Springs Ladies Events

Colorado Springs Ladies Events

1045 Lower Gold Camp Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80905, USA

Canasta de regalo de juegos
Canasta de regalo de juegos
$40

Puja inicial

The Cat's Meow
The Cat's Meow
$18

Puja inicial

Cat Christmas Outfit

Cat Toy Bundle

Washable Bed for up to 15lbs


Value $43.00

Family Game Night 8+
Family Game Night 8+
$32

Puja inicial

Ticket to Ride

Runs in the Family 8+

Jenna

Gutter Games - Christmas


Value $79.00

Family Fun Pack 6+
Family Fun Pack 6+
$29

Puja inicial

Kids vs Parents 4+

Ticket to Ride 6+

Gutter Games - Christmas

3 in 1 Vintage Giant Checkers


Value $72.00

The Perfect Bake
The Perfect Bake
$25

Puja inicial

Ultimate Baking Cookbook

Afternoon 39 piece Silicone Cooking Utensils Set

Afternoon Knife Set

Silicone Baking Mat

Parchment Paper


Value $61.00

Kitchen Basket
Kitchen Basket
$21

Puja inicial

Ultimate Baking Cookbook

Baking "Queen" Apron

Magnetic Measuring Tool Set

Gingerbread Plush Boy & Girl


Value $51.00

Snow Globe Town
Snow Globe Town
$10

Puja inicial

Brad Paisley's Signed Snow Globe Town Album

Snowman Snowglobe


Value $32.00

Snow Globe Town 2
Snow Globe Town 2
$10

Puja inicial

Brad Paisley's Signed Snow Globe Town Album Snowman Snowglobe Value $32.00

I'm a Reindeer Teapot...
I'm a Reindeer Teapot...
$10

Puja inicial

Vintage Handpainted Ceramic Reindeer Teapot


Estimated Value $25

I'm a Snowman Teapot...
I'm a Snowman Teapot...
$10

Puja inicial

Vintage Handpainted Ceramic Snowman Teapot Estimated Value $25

I'm a Santa Teapot...
I'm a Santa Teapot...
$10

Puja inicial

Vintage Handpainted Ceramic Santa Teapot Estimated Value $25

The Perfect Mix
The Perfect Mix
$25

Puja inicial

Beats Pill

Beats Pill Carrying Case


Value $60.00

