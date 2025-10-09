Subasta Silenciosa de Exhibición

Descubre sus otras campañas en curso y mantente al día con las próximas oportunidades.
Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
1045 Lower Gold Camp Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80905, USA
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Cat Christmas Outfit
Cat Toy Bundle
Washable Bed for up to 15lbs
Value $43.00
Puja inicial
Ticket to Ride
Runs in the Family 8+
Jenna
Gutter Games - Christmas
Value $79.00
Puja inicial
Kids vs Parents 4+
Ticket to Ride 6+
Gutter Games - Christmas
3 in 1 Vintage Giant Checkers
Value $72.00
Puja inicial
Ultimate Baking Cookbook
Afternoon 39 piece Silicone Cooking Utensils Set
Afternoon Knife Set
Silicone Baking Mat
Parchment Paper
Value $61.00
Puja inicial
Ultimate Baking Cookbook
Baking "Queen" Apron
Magnetic Measuring Tool Set
Gingerbread Plush Boy & Girl
Value $51.00
Puja inicial
Brad Paisley's Signed Snow Globe Town Album
Snowman Snowglobe
Value $32.00
Puja inicial
Brad Paisley's Signed Snow Globe Town Album Snowman Snowglobe Value $32.00
Puja inicial
Vintage Handpainted Ceramic Reindeer Teapot
Estimated Value $25
Puja inicial
Vintage Handpainted Ceramic Snowman Teapot Estimated Value $25
Puja inicial
Vintage Handpainted Ceramic Santa Teapot Estimated Value $25
Puja inicial
Beats Pill
Beats Pill Carrying Case
Value $60.00
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!