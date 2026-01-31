SIMPLIFIED: Early 2026 MERCHANT/INFO TABLE Application for Faire du Well June 13-14, 2026. Mt Vernon WA

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YOU represent a Non-Profit Service Group (Kiwanis, Rotary, Scouting, Red Cross, Goodwill...) and just want to have a 10X10 Pop Up booth or Table Indoors and hand out Info. No selling (Asking for Donations is FINE:-) Set Up on FRIDAY! Move out on Sunday. Wear a Tabard! (basic costume) (see our Website for info)
Just Pay for Parking per car.
Up to 4 people per booth. (See CAMPING Option info if you wish to CAMP. Ask us, if you are interested, about local Hotel discount Partnerships!) REGISTER ALL ATTENDEES BEFORE THE FAIRE, please!
If you are a member of any of the local Tribes, Indigenous Peoples, etc. Please contact us about an honored place to demonstrate, sell, participate, and/or offer information about your Cultures, Arts, and Histories. (Ignore the $1.00 Price here. That's just to get this Note to register). Write to:
[email protected]
Subject Line: Faire du Well - Tribal Member Application
YOU dress in Medieval/Fantasy-ish Garb and sell things that are KIND OF Period (3-D Printed Dragons, T-Shirts, Souvenirs, Thrift Store Feast Gear/Costumes & Accessories.) Set Up on FRIDAY! Move out on Sunday. Let us know if you want to be INSIDE or OUTSIDE. POWER is not guaranteed. Smoking ONLY in designated areas. Twice the Space? = Double the price. (See CAMPING Option info if you wish to CAMP as well. Ask us, if you are interested, about local Hotel discount Partnerships!) Good for TWO (2) Passes and ONE (1) Parking Space (no Trailers) Friday Load-In - Sunday Depart. See (EXTRA HELPER) Ticket for Extra Helpers)
PLEASE SEND US PIX OF YOUR BOOTH and its dimensions.
YOU dress in Period Garb, Sell period-ish Foods (TURKEY LEGS, ALE, Potatoes (they are late period... like TURKEY LEGS!), Have a Period-ish Decorated Booth and will help contribute to the FUN of the Faire.
You Exude the Ren Faire Spirit! You have sold at Ren Faires before, know how to be PART of the Faire and a Positive Audience-focused experience! Set Up on FRIDAY! Move out by Monday! Let us know if you want to be INSIDE or at an OUTSIDE Location. Tell us if you need ELECTRICAL POWER or WATER. We will work on it but it is not guaranteed. Smoking ONLY in designated areas. Twice the Space? = Double the price. (See CAMPING Option info if you wish to CAMP. Ask us, if you are interested, about local Hotel discount Partnerships!)
PLEASE SEND US PIX OF YOUR BOOTH and its dimensions.
(Price includes Tax) YOU dress in Period Garb, and you have a simple Push Cart or a Basket of Cookies on your arm. You sell hand-made breads, cookies, and other wares (and you have Food Handler Permits / Business License and all that certification paperwork ready.) You help contribute to the FUN of the Faire. This is mostly for roving food vendors. Breads. Cupcakes. Hot Cider. Pickles. (and such). Water (bottled water is capped at $2.00 per bottle for 16oz or less). Smoking ONLY in designated areas.
(See CAMPING Option info if you wish to CAMP. Local Hotel discount Partnerships!)
https://www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/Fairgrounds/lodging.htm
PLEASE SEND US PIX OF YOUR CART.
Please bring a copy of your Business License to post in your booth.
NB: Water (bottled water is capped at $2.00 per bottle for 16oz or less).
Prices go up 04/01/2026. Please reserve your Roving Cart position ASAP!
Ticket Price includes local tax of 8.7% = $4.79/$59.79 total.
We have two Beer Garden Sellers already reserved. If your Brewery/Winery wishes to be an additional provider, $1,500 will get Barriers, Tables, Chairs, and space at the other end of the Faire. WSF will get the additional Liquor License, but you supply Security, MAST Card Holding servers, and your own brew, wine, mead, ciders...
IF you already have any of the above (like the Barriers), talk to us and we will strike a faire bargain.
This price is good until April 15, 2026
(includes $0.87 of tax) Is this YOU?
You want to represent your favorite non-profit by having an info. table at our Faire (be it an Animal Shelter, a Food Bank, House of Worship, Theatre, Social Group...
Sign up here, then drop off your tables, chairs, and table set up (hand outs, give aways...) Set up Friday night in our Non-Profit Hall (Building C). Saturday and Sunday, you and a friend can walk into the Faire (show your e-ticket) (Parking has to be extra) and sit your table for the day. (Wander the Faire on breaks :-).
You may have a donation jar, sell memberships. Just no selling merchandise. (You can apply for a regular Merchant Booth if you have things to sell). Table and two chairs available from the Fairgrounds for an extra $15.00.
Write us with questions.
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