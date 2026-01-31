SIMPLIFIED: Early 2026 MERCHANT/INFO TABLE Application for Faire du Well June 13-14, 2026. Mt Vernon WA

YOU dress in Medieval/Fantasy-ish Garb and sell things that are KIND OF Period (3-D Printed Dragons, T-Shirts, Souvenirs, Thrift Store Feast Gear/Costumes & Accessories.) Set Up on FRIDAY! Move out on Sunday. Let us know if you want to be INSIDE or OUTSIDE. POWER is not guaranteed. Smoking ONLY in designated areas. Twice the Space? = Double the price. (See CAMPING Option info if you wish to CAMP as well. Ask us, if you are interested, about local Hotel discount Partnerships!) Good for TWO (2) Passes and ONE (1) Parking Space (no Trailers) Friday Load-In - Sunday Depart. See (EXTRA HELPER) Ticket for Extra Helpers)





PLEASE SEND US PIX OF YOUR BOOTH and its dimensions.