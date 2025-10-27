Organizado por

Singing Grace Ranch

Acerca de este evento

Ventas cerradas

Subasta Silenciosa de Singing Grace Ranch.

Meet & Ride Package at Singing Grace Ranch item
Meet & Ride Package at Singing Grace Ranch
$35

Puja inicial

Valued at $165, enjoy an ultimate experience at Singing Grace Ranch! 🐴


This package includes:

  • One meet & greet session with SGR’s amazing rescue animals
  • Two 1-hour riding lessons
  • One SGR hat and shirt of your choice

✨Voucher must be redeemed by 11/1/26.✨

Tooled Leather Duffle Bag and Matching Toiletry Bag item
Tooled Leather Duffle Bag and Matching Toiletry Bag item
Tooled Leather Duffle Bag and Matching Toiletry Bag
$50

Puja inicial

Donated by: Owl Be Bougie Boutique


Owl Be Bougie Boutique is proud to donate an all genuine leather rolling duffle bag and matching toiletry bag — a stunning set valued at over $500 retail!


This beautiful handcrafted duo combines luxury and Western style, perfect for your next getaway.


Bid generously to support Singing Grace Ranch and take home a piece of bougie style!

💖 Stay Bougie, Y’all! 💖

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!