Subasta Silenciosa de Singing Grace Ranch.

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Puja inicial
Valued at $165, enjoy an ultimate experience at Singing Grace Ranch! 🐴
This package includes:
✨Voucher must be redeemed by 11/1/26.✨
Puja inicial
Donated by: Owl Be Bougie Boutique
Owl Be Bougie Boutique is proud to donate an all genuine leather rolling duffle bag and matching toiletry bag — a stunning set valued at over $500 retail!
This beautiful handcrafted duo combines luxury and Western style, perfect for your next getaway.
Bid generously to support Singing Grace Ranch and take home a piece of bougie style!
💖 Stay Bougie, Y’all! 💖
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!