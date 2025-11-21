SINGO Fundraiser Benefitting Stay Tuned for Vets

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
This ticket includes entry to our SINGO fundraiser, six rounds of musical bingo, complimentary snacks for all general admission guests, and access to all event activities, prizes, and the community raffle. Guests must be 21 or older to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages. Get ready for a fun night of music, games, and supporting Veterans through the arts!
Enjoy premium reserved seating for the best SINGO experience. VIP guests receive early check-in, priority placement near the action, complimentary food, and exclusive perks throughout the event. Only 20 VIP seats are available. All attendees must be 21+ to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages.
(Only 1 Available – Name in Lights!)
Event Presented by: Your Business Name
Includes:
• Logo on event signage
• Recognition during event
• VIP seating for 3
• Social media shoutout
• Materials on sponsor table
• Option to provide branded swag
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!