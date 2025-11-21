Stay Tuned For Veterans

Organizado por

Stay Tuned For Veterans

Acerca de este evento

SINGO Fundraiser Benefitting Stay Tuned for Vets

3105 Campbell Rd

Houston, TX 77080, USA

General Admission (18+)
$25

This ticket includes entry to our SINGO fundraiser, six rounds of musical bingo, complimentary snacks for all general admission guests, and access to all event activities, prizes, and the community raffle. Guests must be 21 or older to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages. Get ready for a fun night of music, games, and supporting Veterans through the arts!

VIP Admission (Friend of the Vets)
$50

Enjoy premium reserved seating for the best SINGO experience. VIP guests receive early check-in, priority placement near the action, complimentary food, and exclusive perks throughout the event. Only 20 VIP seats are available. All attendees must be 21+ to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages.


  • VIP Seating for 1 guest
  • Listed on our digital “Wall of Gratitude”
Title Sponsor
$5,000

(Only 1 Available – Name in Lights!)

Event Presented by: Your Business Name


  • Exclusive recognition on all marketing (flyers, press releases, social media, website, event signage)
  • Company logo on the SINGO cards
  • VIP reserved seating for 8 guests
  • Stage shoutout + speaking opportunity
  • Premium banner placement at event
  • Logo featured in recap video and social media mentions post-event
  • Option to provide branded giveaway items
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
  • Logo on event signage & digital promotions
  • Recognition in announcements throughout the evening
  • Reserved table for 6 VIP guests
  • Logo on Stay Tuned for Vets website
  • Sponsor shoutout during live auction
  • Opportunity to include branded items in auction or giveaway
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo on shared signage at event
  • Recognition during event
  • Reserved VIP seating for 3 guests
  • Shoutout on social media
  • Opportunity to display materials on sponsor table
The Big 75 Sponsor
$1,000
  • Guests purchase bingo numbers for a chance to win a grand prize
  • Prize Sponsor – Recognition during LIVE drawing + prize promo
  • Winner is randomly selected from all key holders


Includes:

• Logo on event signage

• Recognition during event

• VIP seating for 3

• Social media shoutout

• Materials on sponsor table

• Option to provide branded swag

Silver Sponsor
$500
  • Name listed on event signage
  • Reserved seating for 2 guests
  • Recognition on social media
Añadir una donación para Stay Tuned For Veterans

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!