Sip & Saddle: A Barnside Benefit

45 Stonybrook Rd

Tivoli, NY 12583, USA

General Admission
$50

Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities and activities, to include light fare and one drink ticket, access to the Punk Pony Club Photobooth, and the VIP Horse Experience: 10 minutes of personalized handling and grooming of one of our rescue ponies.

Community Ticket
$20

Become a Sponsor: Chief Potato Officer
$5,000
Includes 8 Benefit Tickets.

Recognition as sponsor on all event materials. Supports 10 reduced-price benefit tickets.

Become A Sponsor: The Shermanator
$2,500
Includes 6 Benefit Tickets.

Recognition as sponsor on all event materials. Supports 5 reduced-price benefit tickets.

Become A Sponsor: Trailblazer Reba
$1,000
Includes 4 Benefit Tickets.

Recognition as sponsor on all event materials. Supports 2 reduced-price benefit tickets.

