SJND Summer Academics & Remediation 2026

Accelerated Algebra 1B: June 10-July 22, 9:00am - 12:00pm





Students who have successfully completed Algebra 1A may take this course to earn credit for Algebra 1.





Refund Policy: A non-refundable deposit of 50% is required upon registration. The remaining amount is due by the first day of classes. Cancellations can only be made within the first two weeks of the summer remediation program for a full refund. Cancellations made after the first two weeks are non-refundable. Cancellations will only be granted upon proof of enrollment in the same course at an approved institution.