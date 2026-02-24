Student Life - St Joseph Notre Dame High School

Organizado por

Student Life - St Joseph Notre Dame High School

Acerca de este evento

SJND Summer Academics & Remediation 2026

1011 Chestnut St

Alameda, CA 94501, USA

Vuelo de Verano para 9.º Grado: 21/7 - 25/7
$150
Vuelo de Verano: del 21 al 25 de julio, de 9 a.m. a 1 p.m.
El Vuelo de Verano está abierto a todos los estudiantes que ingresarán a 9.º grado. Este programa ofrece una semana de preparación para la escuela secundaria en las materias de Inglés, Matemáticas y Ciencias. Los estudiantes trabajarán con maestros de SJND para practicar habilidades esenciales de estudio, conocer la cultura escolar y familiarizarse con el campus.

¡Como resultado del Vuelo de Verano, los estudiantes de nuevo ingreso a 9.º grado se sentirán más preparados y seguros para comenzar la escuela secundaria!
Geometría Acelerada con Honores: del 11 de junio al 24 de julio
$749
Geometría Acelerada con Honores: del 11 de junio al 24 de julio
Los estudiantes que cumplan con los requisitos pueden tomar este curso para obtener crédito en Geometría.
Política de reembolso: Se requiere un depósito no reembolsable del 25% al momento de la inscripción. El monto restante debe pagarse antes del primer día de clases. Las cancelaciones solo se pueden realizar dentro de las primeras dos semanas del programa de recuperación de verano para recibir un reembolso completo. Las cancelaciones realizadas después de las primeras dos semanas no son reembolsables. Las cancelaciones solo se otorgarán con comprobante de inscripción en el mismo curso en una institución aprobada.
Accelerated Algebra 1B: 6/10 - 7/22
$499

Accelerated Algebra 1B: June 10-July 22, 9:00am - 12:00pm


Students who have successfully completed Algebra 1A may take this course to earn credit for Algebra 1.


Refund Policy: A non-refundable deposit of 50% is required upon registration. The remaining amount is due by the first day of classes. Cancellations can only be made within the first two weeks of the summer remediation program for a full refund. Cancellations made after the first two weeks are non-refundable. Cancellations will only be granted upon proof of enrollment in the same course at an approved institution.

Recuperación de Ciencias Integradas 1: del 11 de junio al 24 de julio
$375
Recuperación de Ciencias Integradas 1
Para estudiantes que no aprobaron uno de los semestres de Ciencias Integradas 1, cualquiera de los dos.

Recuperación: Los estudiantes que hayan obtenido calificaciones de D, F o Incompleto en cualquiera de los semestres del año escolar anterior pueden estar obligados a recuperar esas calificaciones para poder avanzar al siguiente curso en la secuencia, recibir unidades de graduación y/o mantener la elegibilidad para la admisión universitaria. SJND ofrece recuperación de verano en el campus a través de clases presenciales y proveedores de cursos en línea en un entorno de aprendizaje supervisado. Los estudiantes tienen la opción de trabajar con tutores académicos y recibir atención personalizada y gestión del curso por parte del Coordinador Académico de Verano y su equipo. Los estudiantes que necesiten recuperar más de un curso pueden hacerlo simultáneamente. No se permite la inscripción en más de dos cursos al mismo tiempo.

Política de reembolso: Un depósito no reembolsable del 25% es parte de la tarifa de inscripción. Las cancelaciones solo se pueden realizar dentro de las dos primeras semanas del programa de recuperación de verano para recibir un reembolso completo. Las cancelaciones realizadas después de las primeras dos semanas no son reembolsables. Las cancelaciones solo se otorgarán con comprobante de inscripción en el mismo curso en una institución aprobada.
Recuperación de Ciencias Integradas 2: del 11 de junio al 24 de julio
$375
Recuperación de Ciencias Integradas 2
Para estudiantes que no aprobaron uno de los semestres de Ciencias Integradas 2, cualquiera de los dos.

Recuperación: Los estudiantes que hayan obtenido calificaciones de D, F o Incompleto en cualquiera de los semestres del año escolar anterior pueden estar obligados a recuperar esas calificaciones para poder avanzar al siguiente curso en la secuencia, recibir unidades de graduación y/o mantener la elegibilidad para la admisión universitaria. SJND ofrece recuperación de verano en el campus a través de clases presenciales y proveedores de cursos en línea en un entorno de aprendizaje supervisado. Los estudiantes tienen la opción de trabajar con tutores académicos y recibir atención personalizada y gestión del curso por parte del Coordinador Académico de Verano y su equipo. Los estudiantes que necesiten recuperar más de un curso pueden hacerlo simultáneamente. No se permite la inscripción en más de dos cursos al mismo tiempo.

Política de reembolso: Un depósito no reembolsable del 25% es parte de la tarifa de inscripción. Las cancelaciones solo se pueden realizar dentro de las dos primeras semanas del programa de recuperación de verano para recibir un reembolso completo. Las cancelaciones realizadas después de las primeras dos semanas no son reembolsables. Las cancelaciones solo se otorgarán con comprobante de inscripción en el mismo curso en una institución aprobada.
Todos los demás cursos: del 11 de junio al 24 de julio
$375
Cursos de Recuperación en Línea de BYU
Todos los demás cursos se completarán a través de un curso en línea de BYU. Estos cursos son autodirigidos y los estudiantes los trabajarán de forma independiente en la escuela bajo la supervisión de un asesor académico, quien también está allí para ayudar a los estudiantes a comprender el contenido y completar las tareas.

Recuperación: Los estudiantes que hayan obtenido calificaciones de D, F o Incompleto en cualquiera de los semestres del año escolar anterior pueden estar obligados a recuperar esas calificaciones para poder avanzar al siguiente curso en la secuencia, recibir unidades de graduación y/o mantener la elegibilidad para la admisión universitaria. SJND ofrece recuperación de verano en el campus a través de clases presenciales y proveedores de cursos en línea en un entorno de aprendizaje supervisado. Los estudiantes tienen la opción de trabajar con tutores académicos y recibir atención personalizada y gestión del curso por parte del Coordinador Académico de Verano y su equipo. Los estudiantes que necesiten recuperar más de un curso pueden hacerlo simultáneamente. No se permite la inscripción en más de dos cursos al mismo tiempo.

Política de reembolso: Un depósito no reembolsable del 25% es parte de la tarifa de inscripción. Las cancelaciones solo se pueden realizar dentro de las dos primeras semanas del programa de recuperación de verano para recibir un reembolso completo. Las cancelaciones realizadas después de las primeras dos semanas no son reembolsables. Las cancelaciones solo se otorgarán con comprobante de inscripción en el mismo curso en una institución aprobada.

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!