Smiler Stash Silent Auction

4 VIP Seating for 5th Grade Promotion Ceremony
$50

Want to ensure front row seating for the milestone occasion of your student graduating from Pineville Elementary?!

4 VIP Seating for the School Musical
$50

Want to ensure front row seating at this year's school musical to watch your star student shine?!

4 VIP Seats for 2nd Grade Winter Concert
$50

Want to ensure front row seating for your 2nd grader's Winter Concert performance?!

4 VIP Seats for Kindergarten Spring Concert
$50

Want to ensure front row seating for your kindergartener's Spring Concert performance?!

Principal for the Day!
$25

Ever dream of what it would be like to be in charge of Pineville Elementary for the day?! One student will have the opportunity to follow along with Mr. French greeting students, making important announcements and leading our school!

Mr. S for the day!
$25

Is P.E. your student's favorite special?! For one day take over the whistle as our official gym teacher alongside Mr. S!

Pizza Party!
$25

Skip the brown bag or cafeteria for the day! Your student will get to have a pizza party with 3 friends and one staff member of their choosing!

Ice Cream Outing!
$25

Your student will get an outing to Carolina Scoops for ice cream with one teacher of their choosing!

