The Socastee Heritage Foundation

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The Socastee Heritage Foundation

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Socastee Heritage Festival 2026 - Vendedores

SC-544

Myrtle Beach, SC 29588, USA

10x10 Direct Seller/Crafter Space
$125

This is for DIRECT SELLERS OR CRAFTERS only.

$125
10x10 Consumables
$225

This is for one 10x10 space for consumable vendors only (Food vendors)

10x20 Space all vendors
$325

This is for a large 10x20 space open to all vendors and consumables.

Non Profit Vendor
$75

This is for NON PROFIT Vendors only. You must have a 501C and provide a copy when you are approved for your space

Large Custom 10x30 Space
$375

This is for vendors who need larger areas. You may only purchase two maximum.

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