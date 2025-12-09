Socastee Heritage Festival 2026 - Vendedores

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This is for DIRECT SELLERS OR CRAFTERS only.
This is for one 10x10 space for consumable vendors only (Food vendors)
This is for a large 10x20 space open to all vendors and consumables.
This is for NON PROFIT Vendors only. You must have a 501C and provide a copy when you are approved for your space
This is for vendors who need larger areas. You may only purchase two maximum.
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