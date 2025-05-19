Organizado por

Sod Poodle's Subasta Silenciosa

715 S Buchanan St, Amarillo, TX 79101, USA

Dugout Suite - 4 People item
Dugout Suite - 4 People
$200

Puja inicial

Suite Night – July 31st


Enjoy the game from a dugout suite with fajita dinner included and drink coupons redeemable for alcoholic or nonalcoholic beverages!

  • 4 Tickets – Includes dinner + 12 drink coupons
Dugout Suite - 2 People item
Dugout Suite - 2 People
$100

Puja inicial

Suite Night – July 31st


Enjoy the game from a dugout suite with fajita dinner included and drink coupons redeemable for alcoholic or nonalcoholic beverages!

  • 2 Tickets – Includes dinner + 4 drink coupons
Homeplate & Sky Lounge - 4 People item
Homeplate & Sky Lounge - 4 People
$100

Puja inicial

Home Plate Sky Lounge – August 12th


Score 4 premium seats behind home plate, with access to the VIP Sky Lounge & Bar, featuring private seating and aerial views of the game!

