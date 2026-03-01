SOTA en la Rifa Anual de Tyler 2026

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Total value of $176
Includes:
-Bath pillow
-Bath tray
-Bath towels
-Bath and Body Works Candles
-Hydrating Face Masks
-Assorted Chocolates
-$25 Barnes and Noble Gift card for your next read 😉
Total Value of $95
includes:
-Cozy blanket
-Reusable popcorn bucket
-Popcorn obviously
-$25 Studio Movie Grill gift card
-Candy
Value of $50
Total value of $50
What is includes:
-goniometry set
-theraputty set
-OT Pocket guide
-Multicolored Pens
$
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