SOTA at UT Tyler

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SOTA at UT Tyler

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SOTA en la Rifa Anual de Tyler 2026

YETI Camino Tote Bag
$7

Valued at $150

https://www.amazon.com/YETI-Camino-35-All-Purpose-Waterproof/dp/B0DHHJSTBV/

Treat Yourself Kit
$7

Total value of $176

Includes:

-Bath pillow

-Bath tray

-Bath towels

-Bath and Body Works Candles

-Hydrating Face Masks

-Assorted Chocolates

-$25 Barnes and Noble Gift card for your next read 😉

Cozy Movie Basket
$5

Total Value of $95

includes:

-Cozy blanket

-Reusable popcorn bucket

-Popcorn obviously

-$25 Studio Movie Grill gift card

-Candy

Dutch Bros Coffee Gift Card
$3

Value of $50

Una oportunidad de ganar
$5
OT Clinical Survival Kit
$3

Total value of $50

What is includes:

-goniometry set

-theraputty set

-OT Pocket guide

-Multicolored Pens

Añadir una donación para SOTA at UT Tyler

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