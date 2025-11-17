LaloBoy Foundation

Organizado por

LaloBoy Foundation

Acerca de este evento

<span>Registro de Niño Español - 2025 Evento Espíritu de Dar de Lalo</span>

500 W Ray Rd suite 1

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

Registro de niños/a
Gratuito

The amount of "tickets" is the number of children age 2-16 you will be bringing.


Registration MUST be completed by a parent or legal guardian.

Please keep in mind children must be accompanied by their parent or guardian to participate in the event.


We understand all families are unique and experience difference circumstances. Please call LaloBoy Foundation at 480-612-4656 for any clarifications or to request an exception. Thank you!

Añadir una donación para LaloBoy Foundation

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!