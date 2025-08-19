Use this option to DONATE SMOOTHIES ONLY!

- All donated smoothies will be Jetty Punch.

- All donated smoothies will be distributed throughout SPE to students without a smoothie order.

- Any smoothies purchased from this option WILL NOT be delivered to your student(s).



NOTE:

*We cannot guarantee that every student will receive a smoothie. If your student wants a smoothie, we urge you to please purchase them a smoothie.

**We cannot guarantee placement of donated smoothies, however, we will do our best to place them in your students' homeroom(s) selected above.

***Any additional smoothies purchased through donation that exceeds the # of students at SPE will be considered a donation and carried to the next quarter Smoothie Day, no refunds will be issued.