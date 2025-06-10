Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312, USA
Join us for an inspiring evening of survivor stories being recorded for SEEMATV production! Your ticket includes one admission, ONE drink ticket and a delicious three course meal. Your purchase directly funds a utility bill for a family experiencing medical trauma. Be part of a celebration that will share hope with viewers when it premieres on television.
Experience the full Speak Now Gala with exclusive perks! Enjoy one hour early access (5PM) to our signature "Resilience Reception Hour" with "healing bites" (appetizers). Enjoy a three course meal, UNLIMITED wine and beer throughout the event, and the possibility of a SEEMATV interview. Your VIP ticket helps fund both a family's utility bill AND a personal care day, while giving you the premium experience of this historic televised production.
Experience the full Speak Now Gala with exclusive perks for 8! Enjoy one table exclusively reserved for you and 7 guests. All guests shall arrive hour early (5PM) for access to our signature "Resilience Reception Hour" with "healing bites" (appetizers). Enjoy a three course meal, UNLIMITED wine and beer throughout the evening, and the possibility of a SEEMATV interview. Your VIP ticket helps fund both a family's utility bill AND a personal care day, while giving you the premium experience of this historic televised production.
Your partnership helps a minimum of three families! You will receive 4 VIP Tickets, Early Entry for Cocktail Hour Access (4:30PM), UNLIMITED Wine and Beer, 3 Course Meal, Swag bag inclusion, Logo Placement on step/repeat and program recognition.
Your partnership helps a minimum of five families! One reserved table of 8 VIP Guests in an area of your choosing 8, Speaking opportunity during event, Full-page program feature, Exclusive interview opportunity with SeemaTV, Early Entry (4:00PM) for Cocktail Hour Access, Unlimited Wine and Beer, 3 Course Meal, Swag bag inclusion, Logo Placement on step/repeat.
