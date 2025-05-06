Spectacular Summer ‘25

Logo featured on event flyers – Boost brand visibility in the community.
Social media shout-outs – Your brand highlighted in event promotions.
Name in official event program – Recognized alongside fellow sponsors.
Silver Sponsor
$250
Logo on flyers, website & event signage – Broad, multi-platform visibility.
Dedicated booth space – Table & chairs provided to engage attendees.
Social media mentions – Boost brand presence online.
Logo on digital screens/banners – Prominent placement at the event.
Gold Sponsor
$500
Premier Visibility
Prominent logo placement across all marketing materials — including event flyers, banners, signage, and our official website.
Inclusion in press releases and all event-related social media coverage.
Activation Space
Full booth setup provided: includes tent, table, and chairs for direct interaction with attendees.
High-traffic positioning to maximize foot traffic and engagement.
Digital Spotlight
A dedicated feature post on our social media platforms.
Sponsor spotlight in event newsletter sent to our entire community list.
Logo inclusion in event recap videos, email campaigns, and future promotional content.
VIP Access
Enjoy free premium seating or exclusive backstage access for your team.
Verbal acknowledgment and signage recognition during key moments of the event.
Vendor Participant
$100
The vendor fee is non-refundable. This covers your designated booth space and a table.
