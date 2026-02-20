Espíritu de Amor Beneficio de Primavera

Presale Raffle – $500 Lucky Draw!

Enter for your chance to win an exciting prize package valued at $500!

One lucky winner will receive:

✨ $250 in scratch-off lottery tickets

✨ $250 in popular gift cards





Online Sales end May 10th. Winner will be selected at our Spring Benefit.

Need not be present to win.

All proceeds support the mission of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Chicago, helping local individuals and families in need.