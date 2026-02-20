Society Of St Vincent De Paul Archdiocese Of Chicago

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Society Of St Vincent De Paul Archdiocese Of Chicago

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Espíritu de Amor Beneficio de Primavera

4 Washington ST

Ingleside, IL 60041, USA

Early Bird
$65
Disponible hasta 16 abr

Enjoy dinner buffet, beer & wine, dessert, and entertainment by Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos!

Early Bird - Reserved Table
$495
Disponible hasta 16 abr
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos

Reserved seating at a savings! Tables seat 8 guests.

The Big Win Bundle
$5
Disponible hasta 10 may

Presale Raffle – $500 Lucky Draw!

Enter for your chance to win an exciting prize package valued at $500!

One lucky winner will receive:
$250 in scratch-off lottery tickets
$250 in popular gift cards


Online Sales end May 10th. Winner will be selected at our Spring Benefit.
Need not be present to win.

All proceeds support the mission of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Chicago, helping local individuals and families in need.

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!