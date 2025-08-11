Ventas cerradas

Splash For Cash! 5th Grade Camp Auction

Reserved Parking Spot August-January
$50

Reserved Parking Spot in front parking lot August through January!

Reserved Parking Spot Friday-June
$50

Reserved Parking Spot in front parking lot Friday through June!

Lunch with your favorite Teacher! Spot 1
$10

Lunch with your favorite Teacher!

Your child will enjoy a special one on one lunch with their favorite Teacher! Lunch will be sponsored by you PTA!

Lunch with your favorite Teacher! Spot 2
$10

Lunch with your favorite Teacher!

Your child will enjoy a special one on one lunch with their favorite Teacher! Lunch will be sponsored by you PTA!

Lunch with your favorite Teacher! Spot 3
$10

Lunch with your favorite Teacher!

Your child will enjoy a special one on one lunch with their favorite Teacher! Lunch will be sponsored by you PTA!

Lunch Party with Principle Cashman!
$10

Special Pizza Lunch with Principle Cashman and 4 of your child's friends! PTA will sponsor lunch and drinks.

Lunch Party with AP Sharlow!
$10

Special Pizza Lunch with AP Sharlow and 4 of your child's friends! PTA will sponsor lunch and drinks.

Donuts with Deputy Jordan!
$10

A special morning treat with Deputy Jordan and 2 of your buddies! PTA will sponsor Donuts and drinks.

School Pick-up or Drop-off with Deputy Jordan!
$20

Be the talk of the school and get dropped off or driven home from school with Deputy Jordan in his Police Car! What a ride!

Skip the Line at Boo Bash Dance! (Spot 1)
$10

Skip the line and receive special entrance to the dance 15 early! INCLUDES (1) FREE Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza!

Salir de la fila en Boo Bash! (Spot 2)
$10

¡Salta la fila y recibe entrada especial a la fiesta 15 minutos antes! INCLUYE (1) Pizza de Queso o Pepperoni GRATIS!

Salir de la fila en Spring Dance! (Spot 1)
$10

¡Salta la fila y recibe entrada especial a la fiesta 15 minutos antes! INCLUYE (1) Pizza de Queso o Pepperoni GRATIS!

Salir de la fila en Spring Dance! (Spot 2)
$10

¡Salta la fila y recibe entrada especial a la fiesta 15 minutos antes! INCLUYE (1) Pizza de Queso o Pepperoni GRATIS!

Pedido de canción en Boo Blast (Spot 1)
$1

¡Envía tus pedidos y recibe un saludo especial!

Pedido de canción en Boo Blast (Spot 2)
$1

¡Envía tus pedidos y recibe un saludo especial!

Solicitud de canciones Boo Blast (Spot 3)
$1

¡Envía tus solicitudes y un saludo especial!

Solicitud de canciones Spring Dance (Spot 1)
$1

¡Envía tus solicitudes y un saludo especial!

Solicitud de canciones Spring Dance (Spot 2)
$1

¡Envía tus solicitudes y un saludo especial!

Solicitud de canciones Spring Dance (Spot 3)
$1

¡Envía tus solicitudes y un saludo especial!

Recreo extra!
$5

¡1 recreo extra al final del día para toda tu clase! ¡Woohoo!

Asiento reservado para la graduación de 5to grado (Lugar 1)
$20

4 lugares reservados en la primera fila en la graduación de 5to grado

Asiento reservado para la graduación de 5to grado (Lugar 2)
$20

4 lugares reservados en la primera fila en la graduación de 5to grado

Extra Recess! Spot 2
$10

1 Extra recess at the end of the day for your entire class! Woohoo!

Cupcake Party!
$10

Be the sweetest kid in class! Cupcake party for your whole classroom!

Pie Principal Cashman!
$25

Ever dreamed of giving your principal a sweet surprise? Here’s your chance! The winning bidder will earn the ultimate bragging rights (and some laughs!) by getting to pie our principal right in the face during Field Day!

Pie AP Sharlow!
$25

Who wouldn’t love the chance to toss a pie at school leadership? Here’s your shot at making it happen! It’s a hilarious, memory-making moment that your kids (and you!) won’t forget—all while raising money for a great cause. Sweet, silly, and totally worth it! Field Day will be a blast! 

