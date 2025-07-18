rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Some dogs just need a little extra help to shine. This tier funds obedience training or behavior support to boost adoptability.
🎖️ Perk: You'll receive a digital Training Supporter badge + before-and-after training success stories.
Cover the full adoption fee for one dog—including spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, and foster care.
🎖️ Perk: You'll get an Adoption Sponsor badge + updates on who you helped find a home!
Cover the full adoption fee for one cat—including spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, and foster care.
🎖️ Perk: You'll receive a Feline Adoption Sponsor badge + updates on the kitty you helped find a forever home!
Sponsor a dog's full rescue journey—from intake through adoption. This includes vetting, supplies, food, transport, and training.
🎖️ Perk: You'll receive a Top Dog Sponsor badge + a personalized thank-you story.
Choose your own amount or contribute with friends! Every dollar helps feed, vet, and care for dogs in need.
🎖️ Perk: All donors receive a Support Squad badge (perfect for classrooms, workplaces, or birthday pledges).
