Ignore # 1. It's only here to provide a Menu.
NB: Early Bird Sponsorships must be purchased before the end of 2025 (The Jousting Sponsor by Nov 30. 2025). On Jan 1, 2026, some Sponsorship Levels may no longer be available, or may be 25% to 50% more expensive. Get your Sponsorship in NOW so we can start BOASTING about your business before the end of 2025, Sponsorships help give us working capital - so THANK YOU :-)
We also have need of VOLUNTEERS. We need help with Set Up, Storage of our Props, Shop Space for building Props, Parking Crews, etc. Groups from Sponsoring Organizations will receive promotional considerations as well. Contact us for specifics.
---
Sponsorship #2 - $25 - We will hand out your Swag at our Info Booths. Just drop off you water bottles, key chains, pens, etc., and we will hand them out to all who ask.
Sponsorship #3 - $100 - A bundle of 10 Tickets.
(Available on and after Jan 1, 2026)
Sponsorship #4 - $150 - One Side of a Bookmark
to be given out with every Programme.
Price goes up Jan 1, 2026.
Sponsorship #5 - $200 - Regular
Performance/Demonstration area Name & Logo.
Sponsorship #6 - $250 - Sponsor a Service Booth.
Sponsorship #7 - $250 - Sponsor a Local Bard.
Sponsorship #8 - $500 - Get a Faire Street named.
Sponsorship #9 - $600 - You Logo Added to the
back of 100 of our Branded Faire T-Shirts.
You get the Shirts to hand out.
Sponsorship #10 - $1,000 - BACK of Program
Sponsor Listing. Only SIX available.
Sponsorship #11 - $2,500 - Popular Act/Guild SPONSOR.
Mention on the Map. Promotion.
Sponsorship #12 - $5,000 - Name of Stages.
Like the Street Naming level, [Your Business
NAME Here] Stage will be on all literature, maps,
the stage itself. This will help pay for the Stage,
Electrics, Stage Managers.
Sponsorship #13 - $10,000 Front of Program (2 Spots Avail)
Sponsorship #14 - $25,000 - Jousting Company
Sponsorship. We only will be able to book our
Jousting Company IF we get a Corporate
Sponsorship by the end of November 2025.
If you step up, we will have a JOUST with YOUR
COMPANY NAME & LOGO (and Swag) will be all
over the Grand Stands and our Media.
If you are registered at ANY level of Merchant or Sponsor and have SWAG (Water Bottles, Beads, Stickers, Re-Usable Tote Bags, Business Cards) we will happily hand out that info at our Ticket Booths for just $25.00. That's it, just $25.00.
Starting on January 1, 2026, our Single Day tickets will be $15.00 per day. If you purchase bundles of 10 (ten) tickets, your price will $10.00 per ticket, and you can offer them to your Customers for $10.00 each, even when they will be $15.00 through our Website at that time.
So, after Jan 1, 2026, you get $150 of tickets for $100.00. Your Customers will appreciate this.
Our Programme will be a printed hand out available to every Audience Member. We plan on 3,000 copies being printed.
We will include a Bookmark with each program. The Bookmark will feature YOUR graphic logo/name on one side.
MUST BE PURCHASED BY April 04, 2026 to allow printing time.
We will have SEVERAL areas for lectures, performances, demonstrations... YOUR NAME & Logo will be displayed at those Booths and on our Media.
We will have several Audience Service Booths (First Aid, Cooling Stations, Game Areas, Information Booths, Lost & Found Booth, Loaner Costume Booth.) Your Name will be ON your Sponsored Booth, your Info will be AT that booth, your business Name will be on our Website, On the SPONSORS Banners at the Faire, in the Program, and mentioned by our Towne Crier each day at Noon During the Grand Parade.
MUST BE PURCHASED BY APRIL 04, 2025 to allow production of Banners and Programmes.
WSF wants to pay ALL our Talent. Our budget will only go so far. $250 will allow more local Bards or Acts to get an honorarium for their efforts. They will announce your sponsorship, hand out your SWAG, and have a sign with your Logo at their performance areas.
We will have 5 (five) MAIN STREETS named in the Fairgrounds. These will be listed on Signs, on all the Maps, and Referred to in all our information, and be included in our Sponsorship information on our big Sponsor Banner, and Website.
MUST BE PURCHASED BY APRIL 4, 2026 to allow production of Banners and Programmes.
Example: "Brandy's Beef & Brew" Street, or "Bank of London Ave". (Or a personal name - e.g. "Pauline Lane" for your special someone. (Subject to approval). But hey, tell us your ideas!!!
Our T-Shirt Design with YOUR LOGO on the back.
Tell Us the number of what Sizes you want (S, M, L, X, XX, XXX) and Basic Color of T-Shirt you want (we will get as close as we can). If the link of the Front design below doesn't work, e-mail us for a JPG.
https://www.canva.com/design/DAGyolAWLa0/aIzcK-J6A79ZiPWSTwJUeA/view?utm_content=DAGyolAWLa0&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h8142e80310
We will order and deliver them to you before the Faire so you can sell them, or give them to your employees/staff.
MUST BE ORDERED BY FEB 03, 2026 to allow Printing and Shipping Time.
Our Programme will be a printed hand out available to every Audience Member. There is only 6 (six) Slots for being mentioned on the BACK COVER to his handout and YOUR business can be one of those Six. (One Slot will be a smaller version of the FRONT page Sponsor)
All Other Listings (Web, big Sponsor Banners) will also mention your business.)
MUST BE PURCHASED BY April 04, 2026 to allow printing time.
We have several Groups coming. Dance & Theatre Troupes. Bands. Warrior Guilds. Entertainment Guilds. Sponsor one of them and they will announcer you, display your signage, give out your SWAG. You get significant Mention on our event MAP and Webpage
WE WILL HAVE 5 (FIVE) MAIN STAGE AREAS that are looking to be Sponsored.
Example: "At the NORTHLANDS BANK Stage", or "At the WATER CITY Chamber of Commerce Stage".
MUST BE PURCHASED BY APRIL 04, 2026 to allow production of Banners and Programmes.
Our Programme will be a printed hand out available to every Audience Member. There is only ONE FRONT COVER to his handout and YOUR business can be prominently featured on it. There will only be TWO (2) Sponsor Logos on the front.
All Other Listings (Web, big Sponsor Banners) will also mention your business.)
MUST BE PURCHASED BY April 04, 2026 to allow printing time.
Your company would be the single named Sponsor of the Jousting Troupe and their Jousting Arena. This exciting sport involves trained horses, knights, fighters, ground crew, and fanfare. Write us for more details. Large Presence on our MAP and all our Media.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing