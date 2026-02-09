Sponsoring The Mendo Cup 2026

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One seat at the Mendo Cup 2026 local competition and craft cannabis award show.
One Vegetation Sponsorship seat at the Mendo Cup 2026 local competition and craft cannabis award show.
One Vegetation Sponsorship seat at the Mendo Cup 2026 local competition and craft cannabis award show.
One Germinating Sponsorship seat at the Mendo Cup 2026 local competition and craft cannabis award show.
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