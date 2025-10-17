ES
Networking To Help Children, Inc.
Sponsorship Opportunities For NTHC Event In Honor Of Support Our Troops
713 U.S. Rte 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408, USA
Event Sponsorship - Microphone
$25
Microphone with Sponsor Logo used during Event Announcements
Announcements posted on Social Media
Thank You post on Social Media
Microphone with Sponsor Logo used during Event Announcements
Announcements posted on Social Media
Thank You post on Social Media
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Event Sponsorship - Hospitality
$75
Flyer with Sponsor Logo displayed next to the Hospitality Basket (basket contents provided by NTHC)
Announcements posted on Social Media
Thank You post on Social Media
Flyer with Sponsor Logo displayed next to the Hospitality Basket (basket contents provided by NTHC)
Announcements posted on Social Media
Thank You post on Social Media
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Event Sponsorship - Community Champion
$125
Announcements posted on Social Media
Flyer with Sponsor Logo displayed at Monthly Event
Static Sponsor Logo on Email Blasts for Event
Thank You post on Social Media
Announcements posted on Social Media
Flyer with Sponsor Logo displayed at Monthly Event
Static Sponsor Logo on Email Blasts for Event
Thank You post on Social Media
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Event Sponsorship - Small Plate Sponsor
$250
Announcements posted on Social Media
Flyer with Sponsor Logo displayed at Monthly Event
Opportunity to display your Business Cards next to Small Plates
Static Sponsor Logo on Email Blasts for Event
Thank You post on Social Media
Announcements posted on Social Media
Flyer with Sponsor Logo displayed at Monthly Event
Opportunity to display your Business Cards next to Small Plates
Static Sponsor Logo on Email Blasts for Event
Thank You post on Social Media
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout