Sponsorship Opportunities For NTHC Event In Honor Of Support Our Troops

713 U.S. Rte 1

North Palm Beach, FL 33408, USA

Event Sponsorship - Microphone
$25
  • Microphone with Sponsor Logo used during Event Announcements
  • Announcements posted on Social Media
  • Thank You post on Social Media
Event Sponsorship - Hospitality
$75
  • Flyer with Sponsor Logo displayed next to the Hospitality Basket (basket contents provided by NTHC)
  • Announcements posted on Social Media
  • Thank You post on Social Media
Event Sponsorship - Community Champion
$125
  • Announcements posted on Social Media
  • Flyer with Sponsor Logo displayed at Monthly Event
  • Static Sponsor Logo on Email Blasts for Event
  • Thank You post on Social Media
Event Sponsorship - Small Plate Sponsor
$250
  • Announcements posted on Social Media
  • Flyer with Sponsor Logo displayed at Monthly Event
  • Opportunity to display your Business Cards next to Small Plates
  • Static Sponsor Logo on Email Blasts for Event
  • Thank You post on Social Media
