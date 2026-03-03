Patrocinios para la Copa MAAR

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Includes: one tennis/pickleball team, one spades team, one rep to speak at Spades, bring your own display table at Spades, banner at entry, signage on one golfcart, marketing.
Includes: bring your own display table at golf registration (2 reps), name logo on poker run sheet, recognition at all poker run holes, 2 reps at end of tournament to collect poker run sheets and determine winner, marketing.
Includes: bring your own display table at Golf awards, opportunity to speak at awards, two reps, signage, marketing.
Includes: sponsor signage at awards, two reps at end of tournament for networking, marketing.
Includes: bring your own display table at lunch, banner, two reps to network during lunch, marketing.
Includes: bring your own display table at dinner, banner in dining area, two reps at dinner, marketing.
Includes: display set up at putting contest site with two reps, signage, network on putting green with players and hand out promotional materials, marketing.
Includes: display set up at 3 par green with four reps, signage, networking, marketing.
Includes: opportunity to greet players at driving range and hand out promotional materials, signage, two reps at driving range, marketing.
Includes: bring your own display table and two reps at designated hole, signage, marketing, beverages (beer, water, sodas) provided by tournament.
Includes: bring your own display table and two reps at designated hole; pick your skill—longest or straightest drive, signage, marketing.
Includes: bring your own display table with two reps at designated hole, signage, marketing.
Includes: golf bag tags with your logo & tournament logo, one rep to network during lunch prior to shotgun start, marketing.
Includes: two reps on golf cart to distribute beverages, signage on cart, marketing.
Includes: two reps on golf cart handing out ice cream provided by tournament, signage, marketing.
Includes: bring your own display table with two reps, signage, marketing.
Includes: bring your own display table with two reps, golf towel with your logo, signage, marketing.
Includes: opportunity to provide a snack bag with snacks for every golf cart, promotional materials in back, signage, marketing. No reps onsite during tournament.
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