Paquete de Patrocinio de Brunch del Equinoccio de Primavera

16 Entradas = 2 Mesas
Título exclusivo: “Brunch de Equinoccio de Primavera presentado por [Nombre de su empresa]”
Reconocimiento y logotipo
- Name and logo on event promotions.
- Logo placement at brunch entrance.
- 1 minute of speaking time after Opening Remarks.
- Social media post before and after the event with name and logo.
- Name included in the thank you message after the event.
- Shout out on story on the day of the event.
Other Benefits
- Opportunity to provide branded swag in guest gift bags (seeds, mugs, tote bags, etc.).
- Two free PACH T-shirts.