Paquete de Patrocinio de Brunch del Equinoccio de Primavera

26038 N 17th Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85085, USA

Patrocinador actual: Prado
$5,500
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 16 boletos

16 Entradas = 2 Mesas


Título exclusivo: “Brunch de Equinoccio de Primavera presentado por [Nombre de su empresa]”


Reconocimiento y logotipo

  • Name and logo on event promotions.
  • Logo placement at brunch entrance.
  • 1 minute of speaking time after Opening Remarks.
  • Social media post before and after the event with name and logo.
  • Name included in the thank you message after the event.
  • Shout out on story on the day of the event.

Other Benefits

  • Opportunity to provide branded swag in guest gift bags (seeds, mugs, tote bags, etc.).
  • Two free PACH T-shirts.
Floral
$2,500
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos
Brotando
$1,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos
Plantula
$500
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos
Patrocinio en especie: Artículos para subasta silenciosa
Gratuito
Patrocinio en especie: Contribuciones de alimentos y bebidas
Gratuito
Patrocinio en especie: Servicios
Gratuito
¿Quieres patrocinar nuestro menú con una contribución en especie? ¡Selecciona esta opción al finalizar tu compra!
Patrocina una entrada para el brunch
$110
¡Patrocina una entrada (o más) para alguien que tal vez no pueda pagarla!
Añadir una donación para Phoenix Allies For Community Health

$

