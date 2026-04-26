Children's Holiday Magic Project, Inc.

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Children's Holiday Magic Project, Inc.

An Evening of Holiday Magic Gala - Silent Auction (copy)

Relax on the weekend at THE HOTEL AT AVALON! item
Relax on the weekend at THE HOTEL AT AVALON!
$140

Puja inicial

One Weekend Night Stay at THE HOTEL AT AVALON, Alpharetta, Georgia - A Marriott Bonvoy Hotel

https://thehotelatavalon.com

The certificate is non-transferable and must be shown at check-in. Weekend nights include Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Availability is subject to restrictions and blackout dates.

Valid through October 31, 2026 - Estimated Value $300

2 Night Stay at the Orlando World Center Marriott item
2 Night Stay at the Orlando World Center Marriott
$200

Puja inicial

The Orlando World Center Marriott is a large, 4-star resort and convention center located near Walt Disney World. It is known for its extensive water park complex and family-friendly amenities, including a variety of on-site restaurants.

Does not include $47 per day resort fee. Estimated Value $500

Valid for 1 complimentary room for 2 consecutive nights. Incidentals are not included. Expiration Date: October 31, 2026.

The Perfect Getaway! Alila Marea Beach Resort, Encinitas, CA item
The Perfect Getaway! Alila Marea Beach Resort, Encinitas, CA
$300

Puja inicial

1 Complimentary Night Stay in a Coastline King, waived Parking & Resort Fee - Exp. 7/9/2026 - Estimated Value $750


Blackout Dates Apply. Subject to availability and occupancy of the hotel.

Stay in style in our Nations Capitol at the Sofitel Hotel item
Stay in style in our Nations Capitol at the Sofitel Hotel
$175

Puja inicial

One Night Stay in Luxury King Room at the Sofitel Hotel in Washington D.C., Complimentary Room and Tax, plus Breakfast for 2. Valid until 12/31/2026 - Estimated Value $430


Subject to Blackout Dates and Availability. Alcohol is not included.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Passes item
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Passes
$65

Puja inicial

2 - One Day Passes to the San Diego Zoo OR Safari Park! The Zoo package includes: One visit to the SD Zoo, Guided Bus Tour, Skyfari Aerial Tram, and all regularly scheduled experiences. (Subject to availability)


Safari Park package includes: One visit to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Africa Tram, and all regularly scheduled experiences. (subject to availability)


Redeem by December 31, 2026 - Value $152

Relax on the San Diego Bay! item
Relax on the San Diego Bay!
$65

Puja inicial

A Family 4 Pack for a Narrated One Hour or Two Hour Harbor Tour. No restrictions or blackout dates. Value $160

Stay in Luxury at the Gaylord Texan Resort! item
Stay in Luxury at the Gaylord Texan Resort!
$320

Puja inicial

Complimentary Two-Night Stay at Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. Near Dallas/Ft. Worth Estimated Value $800

Two-night room accommodations in a standard room for up to a family of four (one room)

Resort fee and room tax

Self-parking

No cash value

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