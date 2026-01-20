Nurturing Exceptional Students and Teachers (NEST)

Organizado por

Nurturing Exceptional Students and Teachers (NEST)

Acerca de este evento

Spring into the Arts 2026.

3139 University Ave

San Diego, CA 92104, USA

Entrada para Adulto (13 años en adelante)
$25
Incluye cena y acceso completo a las subastas de arte y cestas de la noche.
Sponsor a Sparrow
$25

All Sparrow teachers and staff attend as our guests — but if you’d like to show your appreciation, you can Sponsor a Sparrow! Your sponsorship helps cover event costs and lets our wonderful educators feel the love from our community.

This is a tax-deductible donation through NEST PTO (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization). You’ll receive a donation receipt for your records

Añadir una donación para Nurturing Exceptional Students and Teachers (NEST)

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!