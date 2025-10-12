Spring Online Store

Ofrecido por
Wear your pride on your sleeve with this classic Rosemont College t-shirt. This black tee features the words "Rosemont College" in a traditional collegiate font, positioned above a crisp, detailed rendition of the official college seal. It's a timeless and sophisticated way to show your connection to the Rosemont community.
How Zeffy Works
At checkout, a completely optional contribution to Zeffy will appear by default. This helps keep the platform 100% free for nonprofits like ours. You can adjust the amount—including setting it to $0—if you wish. A suggested contribution is 3%, which helps Zeffy cover payment processing fees at no cost to us. Thank you for your support!
Celebrate Rosemont's legacy in this classic gray t-shirt. This tee is a nod to the college's innovative spirit, featuring the official "Rosemont College" text in a traditional collegiate font above a crisp, clean rendition of the college seal.
The gray color honors the first gray artificial turf field in the United States, installed at the Ravens Athletic Complex in 2013, making it a unique way to show your school pride.
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!