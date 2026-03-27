Kingman Elementary School PTO

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Kingman Elementary School PTO

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Holiday Raffle (copy)

Kingman

KS 67068, USA

Urban Air Ultimate Prize Pack item
Urban Air Ultimate Prize Pack
$1

Includes 4 Ultimate Attractions passes, 4 pairs of Urban Air Socks, 1 large 1 topping pizza, and 4 drinks.

Valued at $150

Tanganyika 2 All Inclusive Passes item
Tanganyika 2 All Inclusive Passes
$1

Good for 2 admissions.

Valued at $300

Wind Surge 2026 Ticket Voucher item
Wind Surge 2026 Ticket Voucher
$1

Good for 4 Zone C Tickets for any 2026 Regular Season Home Game.

King Pin Birthday Party The Alley Hutchinson item
King Pin Birthday Party The Alley Hutchinson
$1

Valid for up to 10 guests

2 hour event

Includes two hours of bowling, laser tag & bumper cars.

Includes 1 16” pizza for every 4 guests

Includes soft drink with refill Per guest

Birthday guest of honor gets a $10 arcade game card.

Cosmosphere & Smith's Market item
Cosmosphere & Smith's Market item
Cosmosphere & Smith's Market
$1

2 All Day Mission Passes and a $20 gift card to Smith’s Market

Strataca Salt Museum & Hickory Stik BBQ item
Strataca Salt Museum & Hickory Stik BBQ item
Strataca Salt Museum & Hickory Stik BBQ
$1

2 Adult or Child Salt Blast Pass including our Dark Ride & Train Ride and a Hickory Stik BBQ gift card for $25

Wichita Ice Center & Walk Ons item
Wichita Ice Center & Walk Ons item
Wichita Ice Center & Walk Ons
$1

Ice Skating for a family of 4 at Wichita Ice Center and 2 free Entrees, 1 small Cheese Fry, and 1 free Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding from Walk Ons

Botanica Wichita & Walk Ons item
Botanica Wichita & Walk Ons item
Botanica Wichita & Walk Ons
$1

4 General Admission passes to Botanica The Wichita Gardens and 2 free Entrees, 1 small Cheese Fry, and 1 free Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding from Walk Ons

The Enchanted Mermaid Birthday Party Passes item
The Enchanted Mermaid Birthday Party Passes
$1

$400 Value 8 kids 2 hours food not included

Sedgwick County Zoo & Sugar Llamas item
Sedgwick County Zoo & Sugar Llamas item
Sedgwick County Zoo & Sugar Llamas
$1

4 Individual day passes to Sedgwick County Zoo and a $25 Sugar Llamas gift card.

Chicken N Pickle item
Chicken N Pickle
$1

One Hour Court Time, 4 paddles/ball rental & 2 appetizers $90 value

Best Seats in the House item
Best Seats in the House
$1

Best seats in the house at the Year End Bash Movie Night in the Park at KES. The winner of this will have a premium seating area and 4 free popcorns, 4 free candy’s, and 4 free drinks.

Wichita Sports Forum Aviate & Chipotle item
Wichita Sports Forum Aviate & Chipotle item
Wichita Sports Forum Aviate & Chipotle
$1

4- 1.5 hour jump pass and two free entrees and a free chips and queso from Chipotle

Wichita Thunder Hockey & Wichita Brewing Company item
Wichita Thunder Hockey & Wichita Brewing Company item
Wichita Thunder Hockey & Wichita Brewing Company
$1

Good for 4 Center Ice Tickets valued at $160 and a $25 Wichita Brewing Company food voucher.

FioRite Ristorante item
FioRite Ristorante
$1

Enjoy a date night at FioRite with a $50 gift card.

MamaCita’s & GlowGolf item
MamaCita’s & GlowGolf item
MamaCita’s & GlowGolf
$1

A $30 gift card to Mamacita’s and 4 GlowGolf passes

The Sandbox - Goddard item
The Sandbox - Goddard
$1

(1) One Hour Pickleball Court Reservation, (1) One Hour Volleyball Court Reservation, and (1) $25 Gift Card

Botanica & Wichita Brewing Company item
Botanica & Wichita Brewing Company item
Botanica & Wichita Brewing Company
$1

4 day passes to Botanica in Wichita and a $25 food voucher to Wichita Brewing Co

Color Me Mine item
Color Me Mine
$1

A mug to bring in to Color Me Mine and be painted at anytime at no charge.

Grand Country Music Hall item
Grand Country Music Hall
$1

Two Complimentary tickets to any scheduled show at Grand Country Music Hall in Branson MO. $95.10 value

Il Primo Coffee item
Il Primo Coffee
$1

Il Primo $20 gift card and Il Primo Premium Coffee Beans

Wichita Art Museum item
Wichita Art Museum
$1

Two passes to the Wichita Art Museum, a hat, a mug, and two books

Minky Couture Blanket & Coffee item
Minky Couture Blanket & Coffee item
Minky Couture Blanket & Coffee
$1

A Minky Couture Adult size Blanket And a $40 gift card to Pennant Coffee.

Men’s Golf Basket item
Men’s Golf Basket
$1

A 35x70 Golf Co hat, club cover, and $68 gift card

Camping Package item
Camping Package item
Camping Package
$1

A Burlebo backpack cooler valued at $79 and a Core Equipment 9 person instant tent valued at $289.99 A $50 gift card to Iglu Outfitters.

Midnight Kitchen Supplies item
Midnight Kitchen Supplies
$1

1 Midnight Slice Pizza Cutter

1 Midnight Scoop Ice Cream Scoop

1 Midnight Apron

1 Midnight Cutting Board 19” x 14.5”

Valued at $212.35

Stella Nails & Spa item
Stella Nails & Spa
$1

(2) $30 gift cards to Stella Nails & Spa

Let’s Roll item
Let’s Roll
$1

(2) $25 gift cards to Let’s Roll

WSU Baseball item
WSU Baseball
$1

4 tickets to a regular season Baseball game, two WSU glasses, and a Walk with Wu comic book.

WSU Softball item
WSU Softball
$1

4 tickets to a regular season Softball game, two WSU glasses, and a Walk with Wu comic book.

Willow Roots Head Spa item
Willow Roots Head Spa
$1

$50 Gift Card

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