Holiday Raffle (copy)

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Acerca de este evento
KS 67068, USA
Includes 4 Ultimate Attractions passes, 4 pairs of Urban Air Socks, 1 large 1 topping pizza, and 4 drinks.
Valued at $150
Good for 2 admissions.
Valued at $300
Good for 4 Zone C Tickets for any 2026 Regular Season Home Game.
Valid for up to 10 guests
2 hour event
Includes two hours of bowling, laser tag & bumper cars.
Includes 1 16” pizza for every 4 guests
Includes soft drink with refill Per guest
Birthday guest of honor gets a $10 arcade game card.
2 All Day Mission Passes and a $20 gift card to Smith’s Market
2 Adult or Child Salt Blast Pass including our Dark Ride & Train Ride and a Hickory Stik BBQ gift card for $25
Ice Skating for a family of 4 at Wichita Ice Center and 2 free Entrees, 1 small Cheese Fry, and 1 free Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding from Walk Ons
4 General Admission passes to Botanica The Wichita Gardens and 2 free Entrees, 1 small Cheese Fry, and 1 free Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding from Walk Ons
$400 Value 8 kids 2 hours food not included
4 Individual day passes to Sedgwick County Zoo and a $25 Sugar Llamas gift card.
One Hour Court Time, 4 paddles/ball rental & 2 appetizers $90 value
Best seats in the house at the Year End Bash Movie Night in the Park at KES. The winner of this will have a premium seating area and 4 free popcorns, 4 free candy’s, and 4 free drinks.
4- 1.5 hour jump pass and two free entrees and a free chips and queso from Chipotle
Good for 4 Center Ice Tickets valued at $160 and a $25 Wichita Brewing Company food voucher.
Enjoy a date night at FioRite with a $50 gift card.
A $30 gift card to Mamacita’s and 4 GlowGolf passes
(1) One Hour Pickleball Court Reservation, (1) One Hour Volleyball Court Reservation, and (1) $25 Gift Card
4 day passes to Botanica in Wichita and a $25 food voucher to Wichita Brewing Co
A mug to bring in to Color Me Mine and be painted at anytime at no charge.
Two Complimentary tickets to any scheduled show at Grand Country Music Hall in Branson MO. $95.10 value
Il Primo $20 gift card and Il Primo Premium Coffee Beans
Two passes to the Wichita Art Museum, a hat, a mug, and two books
A Minky Couture Adult size Blanket And a $40 gift card to Pennant Coffee.
A 35x70 Golf Co hat, club cover, and $68 gift card
A Burlebo backpack cooler valued at $79 and a Core Equipment 9 person instant tent valued at $289.99 A $50 gift card to Iglu Outfitters.
1 Midnight Slice Pizza Cutter
1 Midnight Scoop Ice Cream Scoop
1 Midnight Apron
1 Midnight Cutting Board 19” x 14.5”
Valued at $212.35
(2) $30 gift cards to Stella Nails & Spa
(2) $25 gift cards to Let’s Roll
4 tickets to a regular season Baseball game, two WSU glasses, and a Walk with Wu comic book.
4 tickets to a regular season Softball game, two WSU glasses, and a Walk with Wu comic book.
$50 Gift Card
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