SalemSummerJam Inc

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SalemSummerJam Inc

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SSJ Volunteer Registration

105 Congress St

Salem, MA 01970, USA

10am-11am Voluntario - Configuración
Gratuito

Ayuda a repartir folletos y configurar la mesa

6/2 Teen Workshop Volunteer 4pm-6pm
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Help at the community teen workshop series at BGCGS


Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.

6/9 Teen Workshop Series 4pm-6pm
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Help us with Teen Workshop Series at Clean Cuts Studio Salem

Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.

6/16 Teen Workshop Series Volunteer
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Help us with our Teen Workshop Series 4pm-6pm at Royal Blendz Salem barbershop

Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.

6/23 Teen Workshop Series Volunteer
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Help us with our Teen Workshop Series 4pm-6pm At FlyingSaucerPizza Salem

Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.

6/30 Teen Workshop Series Volunteer
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Help us with our Teen Workshop Series 4pm-6pm At Flykidz Dance Academy


Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.

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7/26 SSJ Festival Volunteer 11am-1pm
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Help Set up and organize tables, vendor location, set up of activities, trash pickup, and helper where needed.

12pm-1pm Voluntario - Mostrar Folletos
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El enfoque son los clientes que pasan en coche

1pm-2pm Voluntario - Servicio al Cliente
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Comparte nuestra misión con la comunidad

2pm-3pm Voluntario - Ayuda con diferentes ideas
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Ayuda a crear un Video de Marketing

3pm-4pm Voluntario - Desmontaje
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Último esfuerzo para compartir nuestra misión

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Añadir una donación para SalemSummerJam Inc

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