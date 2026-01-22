SSJ Volunteer Registration

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Ayuda a repartir folletos y configurar la mesa
Help at the community teen workshop series at BGCGS
Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.
Help us with Teen Workshop Series at Clean Cuts Studio Salem
Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.
Help us with our Teen Workshop Series 4pm-6pm at Royal Blendz Salem barbershop
Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.
Help us with our Teen Workshop Series 4pm-6pm At FlyingSaucerPizza Salem
Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.
Help us with our Teen Workshop Series 4pm-6pm At Flykidz Dance Academy
Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.
Help Set up and organize tables, vendor location, set up of activities, trash pickup, and helper where needed.
El enfoque son los clientes que pasan en coche
Comparte nuestra misión con la comunidad
Ayuda a crear un Video de Marketing
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