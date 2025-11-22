St. Anthony's Orthodox Church

St. Anthony's Orthodox Church

<p>Un Sabor de San Antonio: Comida Congelada</p>

Albóndigas italianas caseras item
$55

¡15 grandes y deliciosas albóndigas de carne de res con salsa!


Para calentar: Descongele durante la noche en el refrigerador y caliente en el horno a 350' durante 30 minutos. ¡Sirva con un lado de pasta, arroz o sus verduras favoritas!


Ingrediente: Carne de res, Pan rallado, Queso Parmesano, Huevo, Condimento italiano, Sal y Pimienta.

Kafta del Medio Oriente item
$55

¡Hecho en casa y enrollado a mano! ¡10 piezas grandes con un lado de arroz condimentado!


Para calentar: Descongele durante la noche en el refrigerador y caliente en el horno a 350' durante 30 minutos. ¡Disfrútelo sobre el arroz con un lado de verduras o enrollado en un pan de pita!



Ingrediente: Carne de res, Perejil, Sal, Pimienta, Pimienta árabe, Cebolla.



Spanakopita- Half Tray item
$50

Inspired as a kid from his Yia Yia Minnie, to fine tuning it with a recipe enjoyed by many for decades, Chef Peter Day offers up his version of this Greek classic!    


To Heat: Defrost overnight and heat in the oven at 350' for 50 minuets. Enjoy as a main meal or Side item!


Ingredient: Spinach, dill, feta cheese ,onion, scallion, lemon, egg, phyllo (flour)


Moussaka - Half Tray item
$55

Moussaka is to the Greek what Lasagna is to Italians! A rich tomato meat sauce layered with eggplant instead of pasta sheets, and topped with a thick layer of béchamel sauce, this traditional Greek recipe takes time to assemble, but our friend at Kontos have perfected the recipe so you don't have to!


To Heat: Defrost and heat in the oven at 350" for 50 minuets.



Ingredient: Eggplant, potatoes, ground meat, tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, cinnamon, nutmeg, and dairy for the sauce and béchamel(dairy)

Pastisio- Half Tray item
$55

Our friends at Kontos offer this hearty Greek classic! Pastisio is a baked pasta dish with distinct layers of meet, pasta and béchamel. A true comfort food and favorite for The whole family!


To Heat: Defrost overnight and heat in over at 350' for 50 minuets.


Ingredient: Pasta, ground beef, tomato, onion, garlic, greek spices, grated cheese, béchamel(dairy).


