<p>Un Sabor de San Antonio: Comida Congelada</p>

¡15 grandes y deliciosas albóndigas de carne de res con salsa!
Para calentar: Descongele durante la noche en el refrigerador y caliente en el horno a 350' durante 30 minutos. ¡Sirva con un lado de pasta, arroz o sus verduras favoritas!
Ingrediente: Carne de res, Pan rallado, Queso Parmesano, Huevo, Condimento italiano, Sal y Pimienta.
¡Hecho en casa y enrollado a mano! ¡10 piezas grandes con un lado de arroz condimentado!
Para calentar: Descongele durante la noche en el refrigerador y caliente en el horno a 350' durante 30 minutos. ¡Disfrútelo sobre el arroz con un lado de verduras o enrollado en un pan de pita!
Ingrediente: Carne de res, Perejil, Sal, Pimienta, Pimienta árabe, Cebolla.
Inspired as a kid from his Yia Yia Minnie, to fine tuning it with a recipe enjoyed by many for decades, Chef Peter Day offers up his version of this Greek classic!
To Heat: Defrost overnight and heat in the oven at 350' for 50 minuets. Enjoy as a main meal or Side item!
Ingredient: Spinach, dill, feta cheese ,onion, scallion, lemon, egg, phyllo (flour)
Moussaka is to the Greek what Lasagna is to Italians! A rich tomato meat sauce layered with eggplant instead of pasta sheets, and topped with a thick layer of béchamel sauce, this traditional Greek recipe takes time to assemble, but our friend at Kontos have perfected the recipe so you don't have to!
To Heat: Defrost and heat in the oven at 350" for 50 minuets.
Ingredient: Eggplant, potatoes, ground meat, tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, cinnamon, nutmeg, and dairy for the sauce and béchamel(dairy)
Our friends at Kontos offer this hearty Greek classic! Pastisio is a baked pasta dish with distinct layers of meet, pasta and béchamel. A true comfort food and favorite for The whole family!
To Heat: Defrost overnight and heat in over at 350' for 50 minuets.
Ingredient: Pasta, ground beef, tomato, onion, garlic, greek spices, grated cheese, béchamel(dairy).
