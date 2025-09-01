Organizado por

St Edward School PIE

Acerca de este evento

Ventas cerradas

<p>St Edward School PIE's Subasta Silenciosa</p>

Lugar de recogida

9610 Sue Helen Dr, Jeffersontown, KY 40299, USA

Four tickets to Lou City Soccer Plus Swag item
Four tickets to Lou City Soccer Plus Swag
$80

Puja inicial

Four General Admission Supporter Zone tickets to any Louisville City FC or Racing Louisville FC 2025 regular season home match at Lynn Family Stadium. Plus swag bag full of items such as team stickers, magnets, t-shirts.

Four Tickets to the Louisville Slugger Museum item
Four Tickets to the Louisville Slugger Museum
$50

Puja inicial

4 tickets to the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory Tour.

Two One-Day Admissions for Holiday World item
Two One-Day Admissions for Holiday World
$50

Puja inicial

2 One-Day Admission Tickets to Holiday World for 2025 or 2026.

Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket item
Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket
$20

Puja inicial

Texas Roadhouse Basket includes peanuts, $40 in gift card, free appetizer coupon, a bandana, seasoning and sauce!

Bowling with the Admin Team item
Bowling with the Admin Team
$60

Puja inicial

Bowling with the admin team.

Topgolf item
Topgolf
$25

Puja inicial

One $50 Game Play Certificate.

Red Yeti item
Red Yeti
$25

Puja inicial

$50 Red Yeti Gift Card.

L. Kullman Photography item
L. Kullman Photography
$80

Puja inicial

One mini session gift certificate, 10 edited images. Value $175.

Month of free dress
$200

Puja inicial

St. Edward family, enjoy a month free of dress for your family.

Louisville Bats Fan Pack item
Louisville Bats Fan Pack
$125

Puja inicial

Fan Pack includes: Denny Crum bobblehead, Muhammad Ali bobblehead. Autography picture of Alan Busenitz, Bats/WKU rally towel, and kookie.

Four Tickets to UofL Football item
Four Tickets to UofL Football
$70

Puja inicial

Four of the best available reserved seats at UofL home football game. ( Excludes UK & Clemson)

Four Tickets to UofL Men's Basketball item
Four Tickets to UofL Men's Basketball
$150

Puja inicial

Four of the best available reserved seats at UofL home basketball game. (excludes: UK & Duke)

Chick-fil-A item
Chick-fil-A
$25

Puja inicial

Chick-fil-A merch( tumbler, water bottle, and etc) and 10 free coupons.

Joseph’s Salon & Spa item
Joseph’s Salon & Spa
$160

Puja inicial

$75 Joseph’s Salon & Spa gift card, Kitsch Metal Claw Clip, Aveda Botanical Repair Overnight, Aveda Color Control Shampoo & Conditioner, Dazzle Dry Mini Kit, Aveda Hand Relief, Musee Fresh Bamboo Bath Balm, Smashbox Revitalize 8-1 Primer, Aveda Mini Color Control Shampoo & Conditioner. Value $330

Oliver Orthodontics item
Oliver Orthodontics
$330

Puja inicial

$500 off coupon for a new set of braces, Oral B iO6 Series Electric Toothbrush, Oliver Orthodontics Swag, andCrest Toothpaste. Value $660

The Spa at MPS item
The Spa at MPS
$375

Puja inicial

20 units of toxin with Dr. Mays, 1 skin consultation, 1 derma planing treatment, 1 DiamondGlow facial, 2 Cryotherapy sessions, 2 Infared Wellness Pod sessions, and MPS Swag. Value$755

Double Doodle Designs Door Hanger item
Double Doodle Designs Door Hanger
$30

Puja inicial

Thanful Door Hanger. Value $60

Walmart+ Membership item
Walmart+ Membership
$50

Puja inicial

One year of Walmart+ Membership. Value $98.

High top table item
High top table item
High top table item
High top table
$100

Puja inicial

The table has a 36-inch round top and stands 45 ½ inches tall. It’s made from solid quarter-sawn red oak and finished in lacquer, with a satin base and a semi-gloss top that gives it a glass-like look. The finish makes it completely water-resistant and easy to clean. It also has screw-adjustable feet for leveling.


¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!