St. Mary’s Speakeasy Mystery Gala Auction

Smuggled straight from the kitchen. This basket contains items to help you start building the perfect charcuterie board:

- $50 Gift card for The Fresh Market

- Bottle of Pinot Grigio

- book, Beautiful Boards: 50 Amazing Snack Boards for Any Occasion by Maegan Brown

- Cheeseboard

- Painted wine glass

- Charcuterie accessories (dishes, forks, tongs, spoons)

- Cheese knives

- Magnolia fruit spread set

- Magnolia cheese straws

- Assorted nuts and crackers

- Small basket

- Fresh Market tote