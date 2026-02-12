St. Mary’s Speakeasy Mystery Gala Auction

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Altas apuestas. Alto estilo.
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A little indulgence never hurt anyone. This basket is filled with items to help you rest and relax:
- Bamboo bathtub caddy tray
- Assorted body scrubbers and brushes
- Dr. Teal's foaming bath, body wash, lavender Epsom salts, sugar scrub, and bath & body oil
- Kitsch satin eye mask
- Kitsch satin pillowcase
- Aloe-infused spa socks and gloves
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Discreet. Delicious. Delightful. This basket contains everything you need for a perfect picnic:
- $100 Gift Certificate to Blue Collard
- Wooden cutting board
- Acrylic Pitcher
- Cozy Blanket
- Green gingham picnic plates
- 4 sets of reusable picnic eating utensils and cases
- Two insulated tumblers
- Games (UNO, playing cards, inflatable PONG hats, frisbee)
- Snacks (meat sticks, macadamia nuts, hot pepper jelly, chips, wafers)
- Bottle of Welch's sparkling grape juice
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Smuggled straight from the kitchen. This basket contains items to help you start building the perfect charcuterie board:
- $50 Gift card for The Fresh Market
- Bottle of Pinot Grigio
- book, Beautiful Boards: 50 Amazing Snack Boards for Any Occasion by Maegan Brown
- Cheeseboard
- Painted wine glass
- Charcuterie accessories (dishes, forks, tongs, spoons)
- Cheese knives
- Magnolia fruit spread set
- Magnolia cheese straws
- Assorted nuts and crackers
- Small basket
- Fresh Market tote
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Tradition, sport, and a touch of elegance. Everything you need to enjoy an afternoon at the polo match, contained in an insulated picnic basket:
- Picnic Blanket
- Binoculars
- Wireless speaker
- Travel Charcuterie board
- Two bottles of wine
- Sun hat
- Four horse-themed glass drink cups with straws
- Two scarves
- Visor
- Crackers & blueberry bourbon pecan jam
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Well-read. Well-dressed. Well-relaxed.
This bundle is designed for the modern gentleman, and contains a Herschel Supply Co Duffle Bag filled with:
-Gift Certificate from Americana Barber Shop
-Wild Turkey Bourbon Whiskey
-Bask & Lather Haircare Bundle
-St. Joseph's Pocket Knife & Prayer Card
-Gentleman Jon Shave Soap
-LAFCO New York Candle
-St. Michael travel pouch
-Kiehl's Hand Salve
-Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit
-Remington Travel Grooming Kit
-Vegan Leather Journal & Sharpie Gel Pens
-Flexible Booklight & Wise owl bookmark
-Spiral-bound notepad
-Listerine cooling mints
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All the glamour. None of the passwords. This basket contains:
- $100 Gift Card for Whiskey Alley restaurant
- $100 Gift Certificate for Malia's Restaurant
- Bar serving tray
- Marble cocktail tray
- 2 martini glasses
- Halo cocktail shaker with shot glass set
- Set of 4 Wallace old fashioned glasses
- 1 bottle Meiomi Pinot Noir
- 1 bottle La Crema Chardonnay
- Bar garnish bowls with serving tongs
- Linen cocktail napkins
- Houdini wine stoppers
- Bar cloths
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Gather the family for a cozy evening inspired by the golden age of cinema. This basket contains the essentials for a family movie night:
- $50 Gift Card to Regal Cinema
- Cozy blanket
- Assorted varieties of gourmet popcorn (both popped and unpopped kernels)
- Hot coca
- Candy
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A playful nod to fortune and fate.
A treasure-chest filled with opportunities to win:
- 27 assorted scratch-off lottery tickets ($1, $2, $3, $5, & $10 tickets)
- 2 Powerball tickets
- 1 MegaMillions ticket
- 1 bottle of Korbel Champagne
- 2 Champagne glasses
- 2 "Million Dollar Bill" chocolate bars
- Gold chocolate coins
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Because every grand entrance deserves a polished ride. This car trunk organizer contains the following automotive essentials:
- $150 Gift Certificate from Auto Tech Service Center
- Gift Certificate for a wash & wax from Kings of Detailing ($100 value)
- Cordless car vacuum cleaner
- Kodiak Rechargeable Flashlight and Case
- Astro Mini Air Compressor
- Goodyear booster cables
- 2pak car wash mitt
- Chemical Guys bodywash & wax
- Armor All cleaning wipes
- Firestone cleaning gel
- Febreeze Auto Fresheners
- Microfiber towels
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Where good things quietly grow.
This gardener's dream basket contains:
- $50 Gift certificate to Cold Creek Nursery
- Gardening Tote w/ 9 heavy-duty gardening tools
- Gardening Kneeler and Seat
- Glass birdbath
- Land Guard galvanized raised gardening bed
- Watering Wand
- Auger drill bit for planting
- Farmer's Defense gardening sleeves
- book Old Farmer's Almanac Vegetable Gardner's Book
- book Martha Stewart's Gardening Handbook
- Farmers Defense gardening sleeves
- Fiskars pruning shears
- 45 inch garden hoe
- Organic potting soil
- Medicinal and Tea Herb Seeds (35 varieties)
- Vegetable Seed Garden Kit (35 varieties)
- Certified Organic Herb Seeds (10 varieties)
- Plant stand with wheels
- Watering can
- Plant labels
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Old school spirit. New school cheers. This Tiger football fan package contains:
- Two tickets to Clemson v. Charleston Southern football game, Oct. 17, 2026 (Lower deck, 40-45 yard line)
- Parking pass for the Clemson v. Charleston Southern football game
- Coleman cooler with wheels
- Case of Michelob Ultra
- Clemson insulated cup
- Clear stadium purse
- Football trays
- Clemson sticker
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Game day just got an upgrade. This Gamecock Basketball package contains:
- Four tickets to 2027 University of South Carolina Basketball game
- Igloo cooler with roller wheels
- Case of Michelob Ultra
- Carolina insulated cup
- Black purse (coliseum approved)
- Carolina tablecloth
- Football trays
- Carolina sticker
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A proper round never goes out of style. This golf-lover's basket contains:
- A round of golf for a foursome at the Reserve Club at Woodside
- Titleist Velocity Prior Generation golf ball set
- Classic golf shoe bag
- Left and right men's golf gloves
- Callaway golf scorecard holder
- Set of 3 golf towels
- 4-in-1 Callaway golf divot repair tool
- Large golf themed tote bag
- Ball cleaning brush
- Snacks (trail mix & beef jerky)
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An Aiken County Farm Supply bucket containing: Riding lessons with two professional trainers (you must provide your own horse):
--One lesson with Heidi White, former World Equestrian Games competitor and Olympic team member
--One lesson with Tara Heuberger, professional trainer with over 30 years' experience
- Initial equine chiropractic adjustment by Dr. Ray or Dr. Evans of Southern Equine Service ($224 value)
- Capping fee for one fox hunt with Aiken Hounds during the 2026-2027 season
- Afternoon grooming lesson from a former Olympic groomer Colby Bauersfeld
- $140 Gift Certificate to Oak Manor Saddlery
- Equine treats from Oak Manor Saddlery
- Equine-themed hand towel
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A refined pour never goes out of style.
A Rattan Beverage Serving Caddy containing:
- Sage Valley Carpenters Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (2023)
- Swell Wine Chiller
- 8 shatterproof stemless wine glasses
- 4 Mode Living gold trim linen cocktail napkins
- Pacific & Rose hand block painted tea towel
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-Bottle of Piper-Heidsieck Champagne
-Two (2) Rhumba Cocktail Vouchers
-$25 Gift Card to Rhumba
-Two (2) Rhumba single wine totes
-Mini bottle of Dos Maderas Double Aged rum
-Bottle opener
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St Mary Help of Christians Traditional Five Decade Bronze wire-wrapped Rosary, made of Czech fire-polished handcrafted 8mm cathedral glass beads, 12mm teardrop glass beads, center image photograph of the stained glass window in the new St. Mary Help of Christian Church, Aiken, and a solid bronze antique handcast crucifix
St. Carlo Acuti One Decade Bronze Rosary, made of 10mm AAA aquamarine jade beads, 10mm AAA blue lapis Jade, and a bronze crucifix
All items handmade by local artisan
*St. Mary Help of Christians School opened the St. Carlo Acutis STEM Center in 2005, named for St. Carlo Acutis, patron saint of the Internet.
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-7" Single Decade Rosary Bracelet with Our Lady Perpetual Help, Blue Chalcedony gemstones and Mystic Agate stone Our Father bead
- Earrings feature a photograph of the stained-glass window in the new St. Mary Help of Christians Church in Aiken
All items handmade by local artisan
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-Blue Chalcedony Gemstone and Czech bead one decade tenner rosary featuring a photograph of the stained-glass window in the new St. Mary Help of Christians Church in Aiken and a bronze crucifix.
-St Mary Help of Christian earrings (silver plated, hypo allergenic)
-Our Lady Help of Christians medal
All items handmade by local artisan
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-Blue Jade and Ivory Jade gemstone Single Decade St. Carlo Acutis Rosary with bronze fitings and a bronze crucifix.
-St. Carlo Acutis silver plated pendant necklace
-St. Carlo Acutis earrings (silver plated, hypo allergenic)
All three items handmade by a local artisan
*St. Mary Help of Christians School opened the St. Carlo Acutis STEM center in 2005, named for St. Carlo Acutis, patron saint of the Internet.
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-Yellow Feather Citrine and Blue Czech Glass one decade tenner rosary featuring a photograph of the stained glass window in the new St. Mary Help of Christians Church in Aiken and a silver crucifix.
-Our Lady Help of Christians 3 Hail Mary Chaplet, with 12mm onyx gemstones and a silver crucifix
-St. Christopher keychain
All three items handmade by a local artisan
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- St. Mary Help of Christians Single Decade Rosary, Blue chalcedony gemstone beads, 15mm Czech glass bead, and bronze crucifix
- St. Ursula 3 Hail Mary Chaplet with handmade lampwork rose beads, silver wirewrapping, Swarovski crystal beads
- Keychain with silver crucifix and Our Lady of Perpetual Help medal
All items handmade by local artisan
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Original acrylic painting by local Artist Celeste Malinowski, inspired by a photograph taken by the artist at Burke's Beach, Hilton Head, SC. This painting won First Place at the 2001 Aiken Artist Guild Juried Member Show
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Bring a touch of Lowcountry charm and Southern elegance into your home with this beautifully coordinated décor collection.
This package features two framed palmetto tree prints, each set in richly detailed gold frames with deep green matting that highlights the timeless beauty of the iconic Southern palmetto. These classic botanical-style prints add a refined coastal feel that complements both traditional and modern interiors.
Completing the collection is a unique decorative centerpiece bowl, crafted in a striking leaf design and supported by an elegant giraffe base. With warm bronze and silver tones, this sculptural piece makes a beautiful statement on a dining table, console, or entryway.
Together, these pieces create a sophisticated decorative set perfect for anyone who appreciates Southern style, nature-inspired design, and distinctive home accents.
Included:
A stunning addition to any home or a thoughtful gift for someone who loves coastal or Southern-inspired décor.
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Add warmth, texture, and global character to your home with this beautifully crafted set of two artisan-style accent pillows. Featuring rich woven patterns and vibrant colors, these pillows showcase timeless textile designs inspired by traditional global motifs.
The first pillow features bold deep blue, red, and cream geometric medallions, creating a striking statement piece that instantly draws the eye. The second pillow offers a softer palette of earth tones, muted blues, and warm reds, woven into intricate floral and geometric patterns that complement a variety of décor styles.
Together, these pillows bring layered texture, color, and cultural charm to any space — perfect for a sofa, reading chair, or bedroom accent.
Included:
A perfect addition for anyone who appreciates artisan textiles, collected interiors, and cozy layered décor.
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Elevate your everyday style with this beautiful Coach leather crossbody bag paired with a matching Coach wristlet wallet. Crafted in a timeless neutral pebble leather with gold-tone hardware, this elegant set combines classic design with practical functionality.
The crossbody bag is perfect for daily errands, travel, or nights out, featuring an adjustable strap and a sleek, compact profile that keeps essentials close at hand. The matching wristlet wallet offers convenient storage for cards, cash, and your phone while doubling as a chic standalone accessory.
This coordinated Coach set makes a perfect gift or wardrobe staple, blending luxury craftsmanship with effortless style.
Set Includes:
• Coach Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
• Matching Coach Wristlet Wallet
• Neutral tone with gold Coach logo hardware
A sophisticated accessory set that pairs beautifully with any outfit!
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11x11 Giclee print of an original tiger painting by Columbia, SC artist Abigail Roberts Thomas
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Add a touch of fun and nostalgia to your wardrobe with this set of three Disney character neckties, featuring beloved classics from the Disney universe. Each tie showcases unique artwork highlighting iconic characters and playful designs that celebrate the magic of Disney.
This collection includes a variety of styles—from bold character illustrations to subtle patterned designs—making them perfect for Disney fans, collectors, or anyone who enjoys adding personality to their formal attire. Whether worn to the office, a special event, or a Disney trip, these ties are sure to spark conversation.
Includes:
• Three Disney-themed neckties
• Features classic Disney characters and artwork
• Great for Disney collectors and fans
• Perfect for adding a playful touch to formal wear
A charming and stylish set that brings a little Disney magic to any outfit!
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Spend the weekend in Charleston:
- $300 Marriott gift card
- $100 gift card to Revival Charleston Restaurant
- $100 gift cards for M. Dumas & Sons men's specialty clothing store
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Rule the school! Let your student take the reins and experience what it’s like to lead the school for a day with Mr. Overstreet. With special privileges and behind-the-scenes access, this unforgettable experience places your student at the heart of campus leadership.
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Help run the school! Step into leadership and experience a day behind the scenes with Mr. Kuhn helping guide St. Mary’s School. From special responsibilities to exclusive access, this is a memorable opportunity.
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Uniforms, take the day off. Treat the entire class to a day of self-expression and comfort.
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Show your appreciation for a wonderful teacher with a memorable evening at one of Aiken’s favorite restaurants. This special package will give your teacher a dinner for four at Neon Fig, where bold flavors and a vibrant atmosphere make for an unforgettable dining experience.
Perfect for a well-deserved night out, this experience allows your favorite teacher to relax, celebrate, and enjoy a delicious meal with friends or loved ones.
A thoughtful way to say thank you for all they do!
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Show your appreciation for a wonderful teacher with a memorable evening at one of Aiken’s favorite restaurants. This special package will give your teacher a dinner for four at Neon Fig, where bold flavors and a vibrant atmosphere make for an unforgettable dining experience.
Perfect for a well-deserved night out, this experience allows your favorite teacher to relax, celebrate, and enjoy a delicious meal with friends or loved ones.
A thoughtful way to say thank you for all they do!
Puja inicial
Show your appreciation for a wonderful teacher with a memorable evening at one of Aiken’s favorite restaurants. This special package will give your teacher a dinner for four at Neon Fig, where bold flavors and a vibrant atmosphere make for an unforgettable dining experience.
Perfect for a well-deserved night out, this experience allows your favorite teacher to relax, celebrate, and enjoy a delicious meal with friends or loved ones.
A thoughtful way to say thank you for all they do!
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Play now. Study later. Add an extra half hour of fresh air and fun to your child’s class schedule.
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Straight to the front. Enjoy priority pickup during the first quarter of the school year. Skip the wait and simplify your afternoons.
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Winter, without the wait. Cruise past the line during the second quarter with designated priority pickup access.
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Spring ahead of the crowd. Secure front-of-line pickup privileges during the third quarter.
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Finish strong. Wrap up the school year with priority pickup access.
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Learning in lounge mode. Treat the entire homeroom class to a cozy pajama day at school. Comfort meets classroom fun as students enjoy a relaxed, yet still productive, school day.
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A front-row seat to the magic. Enjoy premier seating for 10 for the St. Mary’s Christmas Program. Capture every smile, note, and special moment from one of the best views in the house.
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Where every note feels closer. Enjoy premier seating for the Spring Music Program. Celebrate student talent and achievement from a front-and-center perspective.
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Start the school day in unforgettable style! The winning student will receive a special ride to school in a real police car, escorted by one of our local law enforcement officers. With lights flashing and excitement in the air, this one-of-a-kind experience is sure to make your child feel like a VIP when they arrive on campus as they drive right onto the playground.
Perfect for students who love police cars, adventure, and a memorable school morning!
Experience subject to scheduling with the participating police department and school guidelines.
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Your theme. The whole school. The winning family selects a themed spirit day to be added to the official school calendar (subject to administrative approval). From Decades Day to Superhero Day, this is your opportunity to create school-wide fun.
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Celebrate big on the carline fence. Make your child’s birthday extra special with a personalized message displayed on the school carline fence. This public celebration ensures their big day is recognized by classmates and teachers.
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Let the rivalry begin. Bring friendly competition to campus with a scheduled Gaga showdown between teachers and students. The winning bid secures this high-energy event for your child’s grade level.
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Strategy, laughter, and a break from routine. Your child’s homeroom class will enjoy a dedicated hour for board games during the school day. A simple pleasure that students always love.
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Nurture a love of music this summer with private piano lessons from Mrs. Camille Rosier. Whether your child is just beginning or looking to improve their skills, these lessons provide a supportive and engaging environment to build musical confidence.
Mrs. Rosier is known for her patient teaching style and passion for helping students develop both technical skills and a lifelong appreciation for music. Students will learn foundational techniques, music reading, rhythm, and performance skills while enjoying the process of making music.
This is a wonderful opportunity for young musicians to explore their creativity and grow their talent during the summer months.
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