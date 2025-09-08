S-XL
Sport-Tek Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
Ink: Front and choice of Bulldogs OR Football (or neither) on arm
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
2XL
Sport-Tek Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
Ink: Front and choice of Bulldogs OR Football (or neither) on arm
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
3XL
Sport-Tek Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
Ink: Front and choice of Bulldogs OR Football (or neither) on arm
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
S-XL
Sport-Tek Ladies Sport-Wick Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
Ink: Front and choice of Bulldogs OR Football (or neither) on arm
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
2XL
Sport-Tek Ladies Sport-Wick Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
Ink: Front and choice of Bulldogs OR Football (or neither) on arm
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
3XL
Sport-Tek Ladies Sport-Wick Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
Ink: Front and choice of Bulldogs OR Football (or neither) on arm
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
S-XL
Port & Company Ladies Beach Wash Garment-Dyed V-Neck Sweatshirt
Ink: Front and choice of Bulldogs OR Football (or neither) on arm
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
2XL
Port & Company Ladies Beach Wash Garment-Dyed V-Neck Sweatshirt
Ink: Front and choice of Bulldogs OR Football (or neither) on arm
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
3XL
Port & Company Ladies Beach Wash Garment-Dyed V-Neck Sweatshirt
Ink: Front and choice of Bulldogs OR Football (or neither) on arm
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
Port Authority Snapback Trucker Cap
Beanie: Sportsman 12" Speckled Pom-Pom Knit with Leatherette Patch
Cap America 8.5" Beanie with Leatherette Patch
White Player Name (2” high) and Number (8” high)
Ink: Back
*Available for Standard and Flag
S-XL
District Women’s Game V-Neck Tee
Ink: Front
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
2XL
District Women’s Game V-Neck Tee
Ink: Front
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
District Women’s Game V-Neck Tee
Ink: Front
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
S-XL
District The Concert Tee
Ink: Front
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
2XL
District The Concert Tee
Ink: Front
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
District The Concert Tee
Ink: Front
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
S-XL
YOUTH Port & Company Crystal Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie
Ink: Front and choice of Bulldogs OR Football (or neither) on arm
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
S-XL
YOUTH Sport-Tek Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
Ink: Front and choice of Bulldogs OR Football (or neither) on arm
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
S-XL FLAG AND FLAG CHEER LOGOS AVAILABLE AS WELL
Sport-Tek Ladies Colorblock Hooded Raglan Jacket
With a drawcord hood and enduring athletic style, this water-repellent jacket is perfect for outdoor sports or everyday excursions.
EMBROIDERY: Left Chest
2XL FLAG AND FLAG CHEER LOGOS AVAILABLE AS WELL
Sport-Tek Ladies Colorblock Hooded Raglan Jacket
With a drawcord hood and enduring athletic style, this water-repellent jacket is perfect for outdoor sports or everyday excursions.
EMBROIDERY: Left Chest
3XL FLAG AND FLAG CHEER LOGOS AVAILABLE AS WELL
Sport-Tek Ladies Colorblock Hooded Raglan Jacket 2XL
With a drawcord hood and enduring athletic style, this water-repellent jacket is perfect for outdoor sports or everyday excursions.
EMBROIDERY: Left Chest
S-XL FLAG AND FLAG CHEER LOGOS AVAILABLE AS WELL
Sport-Tek Colorblock Raglan Jacket
A lightweight top layer, this water-repellent jacket takes on unpredictable weather with athletic colorblocking, superb functionality and exceptional breathability.
EMBROIDERY: Left Chest
2XL FLAG AND FLAG CHEER LOGOS AVAILABLE AS WELL
Sport-Tek Colorblock Raglan Jacket
A lightweight top layer, this water-repellent jacket takes on unpredictable weather with athletic colorblocking, superb functionality and exceptional breathability.
EMBROIDERY: Left Chest
3XL FLAG AND FLAG CHEER LOGOS AVAILABLE AS WELL
Sport-Tek Colorblock Raglan Jacket
A lightweight top layer, this water-repellent jacket takes on unpredictable weather with athletic colorblocking, superb functionality and exceptional breathability.
EMBROIDERY: Left Chest
U.S. Apparel Women's Tunic Hoodie
7.0 oz., 53% cotton / 47% polyester french terry
Ink: Front and choice of Bulldogs OR Football (or neither) on arm
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
2XL
U.S. Apparel Women's Tunic Hoodie
7.0 oz., 53% cotton / 47% polyester french terry
Ink: Front and choice of Bulldogs OR Football (or neither) on arm
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
S-XL
Sport-Tek Raglan Hooded Sweatshirt
9-ounce, 65/35 ring spun combed cotton/poly
Ink: Front and choice of Bulldogs OR Football (or neither) on arm
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
2XL
Sport-Tek Raglan Hooded Sweatshirt
9-ounce, 65/35 ring spun combed cotton/poly
Ink: Front and choice of Bulldogs OR Football (or neither) on arm
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
3XL
Sport-Tek Raglan Hooded Sweatshirt
9-ounce, 65/35 ring spun combed cotton/poly
Ink: Front and choice of Bulldogs OR Football (or neither) on arm
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
4XL
Sport-Tek Raglan Hooded Sweatshirt
9-ounce, 65/35 ring spun combed cotton/poly
Ink: Front and choice of Bulldogs OR Football (or neither) on arm
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
S-2XL
Nike Women's Club Fleece Sleeve Swoosh 1/2-Zip
This brushed-back 1/2-zip has an elevated look which makes it perfect for work or play. 8.3-ounce 80/20 cotton/polyester.
Embroidery: Left Chest
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
S-2XL
Nike Textured Sleeve Swoosh 1/2-Zip Cover-Up
This slightly brushed, textured, breathable cover-up is a comfortable layering option for the office or afterhours. 6.3-ounce, 100% polyester fabric.
Embroidery: Left Chest
Logo: Standard/Flag Football/Cheer Flag Football
S-XL
Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with this packable puffy vest! Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you’ll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you.
Embroidery: Left Chest / Choice of blue OR black vest
2XL
Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with this packable puffy vest! Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you’ll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you.
Embroidery: Left Chest / Choice of blue OR black vest
3XL
Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with this packable puffy vest! Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you’ll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you.
Embroidery: Left Chest / Choice of blue OR black vest
4XL
Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with this packable puffy vest! Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you’ll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you.
Embroidery: Left Chest / Choice of blue OR black vest
S-XL
Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with this packable puffy vest! Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you’ll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you.
Embroidery: Left Chest / Choice of blue OR black vest
2XL
Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with this packable puffy vest! Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you’ll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you.
Embroidery: Left Chest / Choice of blue OR black vest
3XL
Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with this packable puffy vest! Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you’ll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you.
Embroidery: Left Chest / Choice of blue OR black vest
4XL
Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with this packable puffy vest! Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you’ll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you.
Embroidery: Left Chest / Choice of blue OR black vest
