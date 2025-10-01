Arts In The Burg

Organizado por

Arts In The Burg

Acerca de este evento

<p>Vidrieras 201: Atrapa solsticios</p>

Arts In The Burg

207 S Cedar Ave, South Pittsburg, TN 37380, USA

3 part series - Gnome
$125

Quedan 8

3 class series creating a stained glass gnome

3 part series - Tree
$125

Quedan 8

3 class series creating a stained glass tree

Can’t Afford Full Price
$80

Quedan 8

Want to come but truly can’t afford full price? We would love to have you. We ask that you volunteer in exchange, so ask your teacher for more information during class!

I’d like to help by paying a little more- gnome
$200

Quedan 8

Gnome- Want to help others who may not be able to pay for class otherwise? Purchase your ticket and pay a little more - your community and the arts thank you!

I’d like to help out by paying a little more- tree
$200

Quedan 8

Tree- Want to help others who may not be able to pay for class otherwise? Purchase your ticket and pay a little more - your community and the arts thank you!

Añadir una donación para Arts In The Burg

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!