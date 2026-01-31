S.T.E.P.

Organizado por

S.T.E.P.

Acerca de este evento

'<p>'STEP Into A Decade' Gala'</p>' Translated to ES: '<p>'Gala 'STEP Into A Decade''</p>'

7775 Malone St

Douglasville, GA 30134, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$500
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 6 boletos

-            Private table for up to 6 guest

-            Promo items placed in event bags

-            Listed on print & digital literature

-            Mention during historian presentation

-            Name on step and repeat banner

-            Exclusive thank-you package

Gold Sponsor
$300
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 3 boletos

-            Reserved seating for 3 guest

-            Promo items placed in event bags

-            Listed on print & digital literature

-            Mention during historian presentation

Silver Sponsor
$200
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos

-            Reserved seating for 2 guest

-            Promo items placed in event bags

-            Listed on print & digital literature

-            Mention during historian presentation

Bronze Sponsor
$100

- Reserved seating for one guest

-Listed on print & digital literature

-Mention during historian presentation

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